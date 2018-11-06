4DX Breaks Worldwide Attendance Record

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA (XX, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world’s leading 4D cinema company, announced that 4DX has broken new records with more than 20 million worldwide attendees in 2018. It will be the first time 4DX has reached the record high attendance – the fastest record since its debut in 2009 – reaching $250 million at the box office.

With the current count of 20 million attendees this year, the total number of the moviegoers who have experienced 4DX since its launch in 2009 is expected to exceed 85 million.

4DX’s success this year can be tied to several Hollywood blockbusters titles which have contributed to this record-breaking year. The top 7 4DX films of the year, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Meg,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and “Ready Player One,” grossed a total of $130 million combined. All 7 films exceeded a million attendees and together brought in over 10 million moviegoers.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which was 4DX’s highest grossing film of all time, grossed over $31 million at the worldwide box office and drew over 2.2 million moviegoers.

“We are thrilled to report such positive results with 4DX’s new record setting performance of $250 million at the global box office. We have had great success partnering with major Hollywood titles this year and we look forward to continuing to create a new movie-going trend that gives the worldwide 4DX fans an exciting reason to go to the theatres,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

In terms of box office gross, particularly steep year-over-year increases were seen in several regions around the world. From 2017 to 2018 the box office increased nearly 30 percent in the U.S. and 45 percent in Korea. A significant portion of this year’s remarkable performance was also driven by the European markets. In the UK, the box office grew almost 80 percent in comparison with last October and dramatically increased over 12-fold in France, up from $1.6 million to $19.6 million. Japan ranked the highest position at the worldwide 4DX box office, earning more than $37 million and China marked the second highest position of all 59 countries. Overall, the top seven 4DX markets for 2018, which combined account for 13.1 million attendees and over 65 percent of global box office revenue, are Japan, China, Korea, France, Mexico, U.K., and the US.

The remaining box office lineup for 2018 includes the highly anticipated films “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2,” “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” “Aquaman,” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”