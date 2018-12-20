4DX Opens Its 600th Worldwide Location

PRESS RELEASE

Hollywood, Calif. – December 20, 2018 — CJ 4DPLEX announced today the company has reached deployment of 600 4DX theaters worldwide. The 600th location opened at the Kinepolis Diversia in Madrid, Spain.

Kinepolis’ latest location, a 12 screen multiplex, at Heron Leisure Centre Diversia, will house the 6th 4DX theatre of Kinepolis. Audience feedback in Antwerp, Brussels, Madrid, Lomme and Valencia has been overwhelmingly positive leading to the addition of the 6th location.

“Cinema is all about experiencing emotions together, and 4DX fits in perfectly with the ongoing broadening of our offer with experience-driven premium products,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis. “Customer satisfaction in our current 4DX locations is high, so we’re very happy to be able to offer this great experience to more visitors, here at Kinepolis Diversia and in other Kinepolis locations. We’re delighted to be a valued partner of CJ 4DPLEX expanding the 4DX cinema technology across Europe”

“We are excited to open our 600th screen globally in Spain and celebrate this milestone in partnership with Kinepolis,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “Our partnership is stronger than ever, and we look forward to break more records together in the near future.”

Worldwide Expansion: The fastest premium format

The opening of its 600th location makes 4DX the fastest-growing premium cinema format, having reached the milestone in nine years following its debut in 2009. With the 600th opening, more than 70,000 4DX seats have been installed in theatre auditoriums across 61 countries, with the capacity to accommodate more than 127 million worldwide moviegoers per year.

In 2018, more than 130 new 4DX sites opened across 61 countries. This is the largest number of new locations to launch in a single year, and an increase from 129 in 2017 and 123 in 2016. The accelerated growth of 4DX has been driven by European countries, including France, UK, Switzerland, and Spain. Through this year, the volume of 4DX theatres has increased 57 percent, adding 46 new locations in Europe.

Successful Box Office/ Attendance Performance in the European Markets.

As of Dec 19th, the yearly attendance in 2018 has surpassed 23 million worldwide.

A significant portion of this year’s remarkable performance was driven by the European markets. In the UK, the box office grew almost 80 percent in comparison with last year and dramatically increased over 9-fold in France, up from $2.4 million to $22.3 million. From 2017 to 2018 the box office increased over 2-fold in Europe, up from $32.1 million to $76.5 million.