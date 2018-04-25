4DX is Coming to Saudi Arabia Through Partnership with Cinemacity

PRESS RELEASE

Seoul, South Korea – April 25, 2018 – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com) has signed a new partnership with Cinemacity, the leading cinema exhibitor in Saudi Arabia, further extending the reach of 4DX in Middle East. Through this deal, three 4DX locations will open in the country’s capital city, Riyadh, and other major Saudi cities by the end of this year.

Al Qasr Mall will be our first Multiplex in Riyadh, featuring 19 screens. It is expected to mark an average of 750,000 admissions during our first year of operation catering to individuals from all walks of life that enjoy luxurious and quality entertainment.

Cinemacity’s parent company, Xclusive Cinemas SAL Holding, will operate 116 screens by the end of 2018 in five countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the UAE, and soon, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Here at Cinemacity, we strive to be at the forefront of entertainment excellence, providing our guests with a top tier cinema-going experience on all fronts. We are proud to partner with 4DX and provide patrons with 4DX’s state-of-the-art immersive entertainment systems that will distinguish us in the market, and add to our brand as a whole,” said Karim Atassi, Vice President of Business Development of Cinemacity.

“With this upcoming debut in Saudi Arabia and further expansion in this region with Cinemacity, we will reach to the Saudi’s untapped market and lead cinema revolution in progressing immersive cinema into the future,” said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.