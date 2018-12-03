AAM Headquarters Relocated to State-of-the-Art Office in New West London Media Village

PRESS RELEASE —

London, TBC 2018 – Arts Alliance Media (AAM), the global leader in cinema software and services, are pleased to announce that they have relocated to state-of-the-art office space in White City Place, a new media village in West London. AAM have moved into a prime location in the WestWorks, a newly renovated office building right at the heart of the campus.

The bright, modern office facilities have been professionally designed to AAM’s specifications, and have been tailored to facilitate their unique working requirements as a software company within the cinema industry. The new office includes a designated stand up area, multiple collaborative work spaces, an extensive lab where the engineering team can work with cinema projectors and servers, a spacious and comfortable breakout area, and a boardroom equipped with a fully DCI compliant projector for presentations.

“We are all thrilled with our new office,” said Patrick Foley, CEO of AAM. “It is the perfect place for our employees to flourish and our business to keep growing. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the world-class media and technology community that has sprung up in White City Place.” The WestWorks was formerly the headquarters of the BBC’s administrative division. Since then, the building has been completely renovated, and the area reimagined as a vibrant commercial campus. The building provides over 290,000 sq. ft. of dynamic office space, with an attractive co-working reception area, and airy floors overlooking beautifully landscaped communal gardens and terraces. Other companies who have already moved into White City Place include ITV, the BBC, creative agency Attention Seekers, and luxury e-commerce site Net-a-Porter. The central concourse of high-quality shops, gyms, and restaurants just outside includes the popular Feast street food canteen, F45 Fitness, Starbucks, Tesco, and Waka, a restaurant serving Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine.

Residents can take advantage of private bicycle parking, terraces, green space, an onsite lifestyle manager, and a variety of bookable areas. ‘The Pod’ is the self-contained recording studio, which already plays host to White City Place’s own podcast, Thought Starters once a month. ‘The Studio’ is the WestWorks’ auditorium and performance space with room for an audience of 98 that comes fully equipped with cameras and microphones for live recording.

David Camp, CEO of Stanhope said:

‘The arrival of Arts Alliance Media helps to cement White City position as an area that caters for the

most vibrant organisations. I am delighted to witness the consolidation of the business community at

White City Place, promoting collaboration and innovation both between and within our tenant

organisations’