Alamo Drafthouse to Install CinemaNext’s EclairColor HDR Projection Technology at 10 Locations

Dallas-Ft. Worth (Texas) – 17 April 2018 / CinemaNext, one of the largest specialists in cinema exhibitor services in the world (Ymagis Group, ISIN: FR0011471291, TICKER: MAGIS) and Texas-based movie theater company Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, today announced the signing of an agreement for the installation of the revolutionary EclairColor HDR (High Dynamic Range) at ten locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, New York and Virginia.

“We’re excited to become part of this HDR adventure with EclairColor,” said Alamo Drafthouse Founder and CEO Tim League. “It’s part of our strategy to keep our investment high when it comes to elevating the image quality of our projections simply because our raison d’être is to provide the best entertainment experiences to moviegoers with the right mix of programming: blockbusters, indies, foreign films, documentaries and classic movies. The benefits of EclairColor HDR are clearly visible to moviegoers with a significantly enhanced image and an increased perception of details. The color range is much richer and the gradients much more refined, even in the darkest colors.”

“We are thrilled to seal this new alliance with Alamo Drafthouse, a cinema chain heralded for unique programming events and high exhibition standards, right after successfully completing our first test site at Alamo Drafthouse Mueller in Austin back in September,” said Stan Hays, Managing Partner of CinemaNext North America. “It’s an important milestone for our company in the deployment of a powerful and affordable HDR technology across the States. We expect to complete our first initial roll-out before summer in the cities of Dallas and Corpus Christi (TX), Chandler-Phoenix (AZ), San Francisco (CA), Denver (CO), Springfield (MO), La Vista/Omaha (NE), Brooklyn and Yonkers (NY) and Ashburn (VA).”

EclairColor is a HDR solution that combines a mastering process and select projection system technologies from Sony Digital Cinema 4K and Barco, available through CinemaNext. It provides cinemas with unparalleled image projection technology. All types of cinemas – independent movie theaters, regional chains and giant exhibition circuits -, regardless of their screen size, can be equipped with EclairColor HDR. The equipment can be used to run EclairColor mastered content as well as standard DCI content. To date, a total of 126 cinema auditoriums have been equipped with EclairColor including 59 in Germany, 54 in France and 3 in the United Kingdom.

CinemaNext North America offers cinema exhibitors a wide range of products, services and integrated software solutions and aims to be a highly-attractive alternative to existing solutions on the US market. Global service points for projection and audio systems, installation and maintenance have been established to address cinema exhibitors’ needs with a strong network of technicians across six US regions: Northwest, Southwest, North Central, South Central, Northeast and Southeast. CinemaNext North America is the US branch of CinemaNext, the largest cinema exhibition services company in Europe with 29 offices located in 26 countries.

Founded in 1997, Alamo Drafthouse has been heralded for unique programming events and high exhibition standards, earning accolades including “Best Theater Ever” (Time Magazine) and “The Coolest Theater in the World” (Wired). Alamo Drafthouse provides a unique combination of theater and restaurant, showing first-run movies, independent films and special events with an extensive menu made from scratch. Guests order all food and drinks from servers who quietly attend to them throughout the movie from inside the theater.

More information on CinemaNext and EclairColor HDR are available at https://www.cinemanext.com or https://www.eclaircolor.com

