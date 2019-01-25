Alcons Audio Shows New Products and the Award-Winning Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience At ISE 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Alcons Audio is attending Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 with the award-winning Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience, new products and as an official ISE Technology Partner.

Located at Stand 6-H150, the Alcons Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience will see the company demonstrating both live production and immersive residential applications, with alternating demonstrations taking place at 30 minute intervals throughout ISE’s four days. Alcons continues its long-term partnership with Astro Spatial Audio (ASA) for the professional application demonstrations and with DreamScreen and Storm Audio for the residential demos.

Featuring all-digital, lossless signal distribution from source to amplification, the Alcons system for all demonstrations will comprise three CRMS mkII cinema reference monitor system, six CRMSC-SRHV90 compact, horizontal/vertical reference surrounds for front width, side and rear surrounds and seven of the company’s new CRMSC-SRHV120 compact, wide-dispersion horizontal/vertical reference surrounds for height and the ‘voice of God’.

The groundbreaking CRMSC-SRHV120 delivers true wide dispersion from a ribbon driver for the first time. Using the Alcons RBN202 pro-ribbon driver, the CRMSC SRHV120 is based on the patent-pending technology of the company’s CRMSC-SRHV90 and VR5 mini versatile monitor.

The Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience system will be completed by four CRMS-LFE18 subwoofers and seven Sentinel10 amplified loudspeaker controllers. Audio processing will be provided by Storm Audio’s ISP 3D.32 Elite Reference Édition immersive sound processor.

The Pro Ribbon Immersive Experience is acoustically optimized with TexLnt acoustic baffles by Mojo Rental All Areas, to allow realistic sound pressure levels to be attained on the show floor. An active subwoofer array, driven by Alcons’ renowned cardioid processing in the Sentinel amplified loudspeaker controllers, prevents low frequency spill outside the booth..

Alcons will also be showcasing the new CRMS-LFE15 low frequency extension for residential and studio markets. A smaller version of the CRMS-LFE18, with a 15” (38cm) inverted cone, it is designed to match the CRMSC screen channel in smaller applications. An SL version, with a sealed shallow cabinet just 11″ (28cm) deep, is also in development.

For the professional rental / installation market Alcons will preview a new addition to the Q-series of modular line source array columns. This is designed for smaller applications with less SPL and throw requirements, but with the same unique directivity control from the larger Q system solutions.

As an official ISE Technology Partner, Alcons Audio systems will be used throughout the show, including the Main Stage Theatre, on the show floor and in other locations.

“As always, the best way to experience the quality and power of Alcons Audio systems is to hear them for yourself,” says the company’s co-founder Tom Back. “The Pro-Ribbon Audio Experience is a very popular, award-winning demonstration at shows in both Europe and the US. We look forward again to showing the benefits of our pro-ribbon technology and how, by working together, sound and vision manufacturers can deliver an unrivalled sensory experience.”