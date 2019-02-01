Alcons Broadens Pro-Ribbon Horizons

Dutch innovator introducing widest dispersion surround system

PRESS RELEASE —

The CRMSC-SRHV/120 reference surround is a 2-way passive-filtered full range loudspeaker, designed to meet all requirements of current and future high-resolution surround sound formats.

Featuring the multiple-patented Alcons pro-ribbon driver transducer technology, the CRMSC-SRHV/120 surround combines an exceptional clarity and intelligibility with an unusually high dynamic range, offering the most realistic sound reproduction possible.

The CRMSC-SRHV/120 system consists of one RBN202 pro-ribbon driver for HF and a vented 6.5” mid-bass for LF reproduction. The HF section has a 500 W peak power input, enabling a 1:16 dynamic range with up to 90% less distortion from 1 kHz to beyond 20 kHz. Due to the “compression-less” principle of the pro-ribbon transducer, the system has a linear response at any SPL.

Unique property of the surround is the very wide dispersion pattern; The patented (120-degrees) and patent-pending (90-degrees) dispersion, up to 20.000Hz, offers a very wide and consistent coverage and significantly extends the stereo “sweet-spot” throughout the room.

The revolvable RBN waveguide enables a precise projection-matching of the listening area.

Philip “Dr. Phil” De Haan, head of Alcons R&amp;D: “the CRMSC-SRHV120 follows our initial designs CRMSC SRHV and VR5 with the patent-pending waveguide technology. Now we were able to extend the dispersion of the RBN202 transducer up to a very wide 120-degree by 90 degree over the entire bandwidth from 1kHz to 20kHz. This is the very first time ever that a (pro-)ribbon transducer reaches this extreme coverage with this constant directivity. The resulting imaging and sound-stage needs to be experienced to be truly appreciated by the listener.”

Typical applications include (height layer) surround sound system for premium Home Cinemas, high-end mix/screening rooms, quality-conscious post-production facilities and dubbing stages.

By utilizing identical MHF components, a perfect voicing matching between screen- and surround system is realized, resulting in an exceptionally wide and uniform sound stage throughout the entire listening area. As a result of Alcons’ tight manufacturing standards, all system cabinets are within “matched pair” tolerance.

The Signal Integrity Sensing™ pre-wiring ensures complete cable/connector compensation between the CRMSC SRHV/120 and ALC, significantly increasing response accuracy, regardless of cable length and system impedance, with tight and accurate mid and bass response as result.

The CRMSC-SRHV/120 will be part of the Alcons Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience at the coming Integrated Systems Europe show in Amsterdam.

For more information, please visit www.crms.info and www.alconsaudio.com

