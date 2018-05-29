AMC Opens 100th Dolby Cinema in Just 3 Years

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO and LEAWOOD, Kan., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Cinema at AMC, the total cinema experience, is now available to more movie-going fans than ever, as AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) celebrate the 100th Dolby Cinema at AMC location opening at AMC Loews 34th Street 14 in New York City. As a testament to the rapid growth of Dolby Cinema across the United States, the 100th site is being opened just three years after the first. The original agreement, reached in 2015, was for 100 auditoriums over a 10-year deployment.

Dolby Cinema begins with the filmmakers’ vision—using the full storytelling capabilities that Dolby offers in image and sound production to transform the way movies are made and presented. With state-of-the-art image, sound, and seating, movies come to life to deliver cinema in its purest form.

“Opening the 100th Dolby Cinema at AMC location is a momentous event,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby and AMC embrace a shared passion to deliver a best-in-class, unforgettable entertainment experience. Our growth was made possible by the incredible response from moviegoers, studios, and filmmakers.”

“Dolby Cinema at AMC provides an unparalleled movie-going experience and the guest response around the country has been remarkable,” said John McDonald, Executive Vice President, US Operations, AMC. “To reach 100 locations in just three years is a testament to the strong partnership between Dolby and AMC, but also to the strong preference of moviegoers to enjoy their movies in the powerful and captivating environment that Dolby Cinema at AMC provides.”

Dolby Cinema at AMC delivers the total cinema experience via dramatic imaging with Dolby Vision laser projection, moving audio with Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and innovative seating with reservable recliners.

Guests of Dolby Cinema at AMC can expect:

DRAMATIC IMAGING — The Dolby Vision laser projection system, which uses state-of-the-art optics and image processing, delivers high dynamic range with enhanced color technology and a contrast ratio that far exceeds that of any other image technology on the market today. As a result, the picture comes alive with astonishing brightness and captivating color that more closely matches what the eye can see.

MOVING AUDIO — Guests are transported inside the story with Dolby Atmos immersive sound that flows all around them, even overhead, placing the audience deeper inside the film’s setting with breathtaking realism that creates a powerfully moving experience.

INNOVATIVE SEATING — Moviegoers enjoy next-level comfort with spacious, reserved recliners that pulsate with the action in the exclusive AMC Signature Recliners.

Hollywood’s commitment to Dolby Cinema remains strong, with over 165 feature releases mastered specifically for the format. Many of 2018’s most anticipated releases will be shown at Dolby Cinema at AMC locations across the United States, including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ocean’s 8, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Equalizer 2, BlacKkKlansman, Venom, A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Aquaman, plus more!

For Dolby Cinema at AMC tickets and showtimes, visit www.amctheatres.com/dolby. You can also visit www.dolby.com/movies to learn more about what’s playing at Dolby Cinema.