AMC Entertainment Board Elects Wanda Film Group President John Zeng as AMC Board of Directors Chairman

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The Board of Directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) has unanimously elected Zeng Maojun (John Zeng) as the non-executive Chairman of the AMC Entertainment Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Zeng is President of Wanda Film Group, and is Wanda’s most senior executive in charge of all of Wanda’s film-related activity, including Wanda Cinemas, Wanda Films and the Qingdao Movie Metropolis. His appointment as AMC’s Chairman reflects Wanda’s continuing commitment to AMC. Mr. Zeng has served on the AMC Board of Directors since February of 2016. He replaces as Board Chairman Lincoln Zhang, who has taken on a new senior position within the Wanda Group.

On his new role as non-executive Chairman of the AMC Board of Directors, John Zeng commented, “I appreciate the leadership of Adam Aron as CEO and all the hard work by the entire AMC management team to put AMC in a position to succeed. I look forward to working with them, and with my fellow Board members, to make AMC stronger and stronger.”

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Entertainment added, “Wanda has been a terrific major shareholder of AMC, and we are fortunate that Wanda’s most senior executive in charge of its diverse film businesses has agreed to serve as AMC Chairman. John Zeng is both experienced and knowledgeable about our industry and our company, and undoubtedly will be a superb Chairman of AMC’s Board of Directors.”

Mr. Aron continued, “We deeply appreciate the service of Lincoln Zhang who has led the AMC Board since its inception and has been instrumental in AMC’s growth as it has advanced from the second largest exhibitor in the U.S. to now the largest movie theatre company in the world. We thank Lincoln for his years of successful service, and wish him the best as he takes on new responsibilities within the Wanda Group.”

Mr. Zeng holds an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Renmin University of China.