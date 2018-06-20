AMC Launches In-House Subscription Service, AMC Stubs A-List

AMC has officially launched its own subscription service. The program, AMC Stubs A-List, will serve as an additional premium tier of the circuit’s popular Stubs loyalty program and will offer 3 admissions per week for a monthly fee of $19.95. All 3 admissions can be used within the same day, as long as the showtimes are separated by a 2-hour period, and no unused admissions will be carried over to following weeks.

AMC Stubs A-List can be used at all AMC locations nationwide, including at premium format screenings like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Prime and BigD. Members can also book tickets online in advance, including at theaters with reserve seating capabilities, meaning audiences can reserve a seat for the opening night of a highly anticipated new film. The service will include all of the benefits from lower tiers of the Stubs loyalty program, including waived online ticketing fees and discounts on concessions. The program will function directly from the AMC smartphone app, with no need for additional cards or payment methods.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres in a press release announcing the service.

Aron added, “Since its inception in 2011, AMC Stubs has continued to evolve to meet the needs of its customers, as it did in 2016 when we introduced the free tier, AMC Stubs Insider. AMC Stubs A-List is AMC’s next evolution of delivering amazing benefits to our loyal customers, and we’re excited to continue to grow the program by leaps and bounds.”

The service will be live beginning on June 26.