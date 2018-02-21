AMC Stubs Loyalty Program Passes 12 Million Member Households

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC”) today announced that AMC Stubs, the Company’s loyalty program, has continued its brisk growth and now stands at more than 12 million member households, giving AMC incredible insight into the movie-going histories and habits of more than 30 million moviegoers in the United States.

With its AMC Stubs loyalty program now at more than 12 million members, and the U.S. average of 2.6 people per household, combined with AMC’s best-in-class website and mobile app, AMC’s ability to track movie-going preferences and turn that data into actionable marketing initiatives is better than it’s ever been before.

“The movie industry is more dynamic and complex than ever before, and data providing insights into the movie-going habits and behavior of more than 30 million Americans is of incredible value to both AMC and to our studio partners,” said AMC CEO and President Adam Aron. “Add to that the nearly 7 million members of our loyalty programs in Europe, and it is clear that AMC is building a valuable trove of information that will benefit the industry for years to come. We have every intention of expanding our global base of loyalty customers to 50 million and beyond in the foreseeable future.”

In July of 2016, AMC announced a relaunch of AMC Stubs, to increase the appeal of its paid, premier tier and to add a free tier. At that time, the AMC Stubs membership in the United States sat at approximately 2.5 million households, a membership level that had not changed in approximately three years. During the next year and a half, the household membership level has nearly quintupled in size.