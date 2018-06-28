AMC Stubs Loyalty Program Crosses 15 Million Household Member Mark

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC”) today announced that AMC Stubs, the Company’s loyalty program, has grown approximately six-fold since its relaunch nearly two years ago, from approximately 2.5 million household members then to more than 15 million household members now. At the U.S. average of 2.6 people per household, that means valuable AMC Stubs points have been accumulated by nearly 40 million frequent American moviegoers.

Crossing well beyond the 15 million household member mark coincides with the launch of the new AMC Stubs A-List, which at first blush is playing to considerable interest amongst casual and frequent moviegoers. Through AMC Stubs A-List, members can enjoy all available showtimes up to three times per week, at all AMC theatre locations in the United States, in all of AMC’s normal and premium formats — including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D, Prime at AMC and BigD. AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing tickets is made easy via the reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres smartphone app or at the box offices of AMC Theatres. AMC Stubs A-List members pay only $19.95 per month (plus tax).

“The positive response we’ve seen in the launch of AMC Stubs A-List affirms yet another terrific movie-going element to AMC Stubs, already the most dynamic and vibrant loyalty program in entertainment today,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres. “We are proud AMC Stubs has grown markedly to 15 million household members over the past two years, and we are excited that the prospects of AMC Stubs A-List are driving AMC even further ahead.”

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site www.amcstubs.com/alist, or on AMC’s iOS and Android smartphone apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.