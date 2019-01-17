AMC Stubs Loyalty Program Crosses 18 Million Member Households

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC”) today announced that AMC Stubs, the Company’s loyalty program, has continued its brisk growth now totaling more than 18 million member households in the United States. At the U.S. average of 2.6 people per household, that means approximately 46 million Americans are enjoying the AMC experience through an engaged movie-going relationship via AMC Stubs.

The program’s growth continues to be driven by the tremendous benefits offered by the three tiers of AMC Stubs: AMC Stubs A-List; AMC Stubs Premiere and AMC Stubs Insider. A-List and Premiere members are enjoying a 10 percent discount at the box office and concession stand, free size upgrades on popcorn and soda, priority lines, and no online ticketing fees.

Insider, AMC Stubs’ free tier, joins Premiere and A-List by offering Ticket Tuesday Savings, free refills on large popcorns, and a birthday gift for members. Insider members also earn a $5 reward good at the concession stand for every $250 spent at the box office and on food and drinks.

“The continued growth of AMC Stubs remains a win for our guests, our studio partners and our investors. We’ve seen AMC Stubs continue to grow by millions of members each year without any slowdown, which is a testament to the program’s incredibly popular benefits and the quality of experience guests expect at AMC. And just as important, the approximately 46 million American frequent movie-goers currently earning valuable AMC Stubs points allows AMC to generate attendance growth through highly effective targeted marketing,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres.

For information about AMC Stubs and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/amcstubs, or on AMC’s IOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.

