AMC’s Stubs A-List Subscription Service Crosses 700,000 Member Mark

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Before AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) heads into a spring and summer full of crowd-pleasing blockbusters, the Company is celebrating another milestone achievement as AMC Stubs A-List spent the film awards season of January and February adding another 100,000 new members, with the total AMC Stubs A-List membership now exceeding 700,000. Since the program launched, AMC Stubs A-List member theatre attendance has totaled 14 million, including the purchase of traditionally-priced tickets for family and friends.

Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “The continued growth of AMC Stubs A-List to more than 700,000 members, and their dramatic increase in moviegoing, is exactly what we had in mind when we launched the program last June. Members are seeing many more movies than they did before A-List was created, are seeing movies more than once and they’re bringing their friends and family members along, who are paying for their tickets at full price. With every passing milestone, AMC Stubs A-List is proving to be a huge benefit to our guests, our studio partners and our shareholders.”

More than 700,000 members are enjoying all of the amazing aspects of A-List, including:

Up to three movies per week, in every available AMC showtime and format, including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D and Prime at AMC.

AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing tickets is made easy via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.

AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the discounts and benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee, tickets purchased for friends and family, and food & beverage spending at AMC.

AMC Stubs Premiere and A-List members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

AMC Theatres introduced A-List on June 26, 2018 and at the time, the Company initially expected to hit 500,000 members 12 months after launch.

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/alist or on AMC’s iOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.