AMC Stubs A-List Now Allowing Members to Buy Tickets Through Fandango and Atom Tickets

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) today announced that AMC Stubs A-List, the VIP tier of the Company’s AMC Stubs loyalty program, is expanding A-List’s flexibility and convenience by also allowing members to obtain their ticket through AMC’s ticketing partners, Fandango and Atom Tickets.

A-List members who may use Atom Tickets and Fandango for movie tickets can now enter their A-List membership number during checkout, securing a ticket reservation with their membership, which is applied as one of the member’s three movies per week. Because A-List members receive the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, the online ticketing fee is waived. A-Listers can also purchase tickets for additional guests in the same transaction on both sites, allowing them to bring along friends and family members to the movie.

“The guest feedback and membership sign-up rate have far exceeded our expectations, but we’re constantly looking for ways to provide more opportunities for guest value through A-List,” said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC. “Expanding the online ticketing availability of AMC Stubs A-List to include our great partners at Fandango and Atom Tickets is keeping with our mission of providing our loyal guests with as much convenience and flexibility as possible.”

“Fandango and AMC Theatres have worked together for more than a decade to innovate the moviegoing experience for AMC’s guests across online, mobile and social media platforms,” said Kevin Shepela, Chief Commercial Officer, Fandango. “We’re excited to give Fandango customers the opportunity to participate in AMC’s popular A-List program and help drive more moviegoers into their theaters.”

“The Atom Tickets experience is about making it as convenient as possible to buy a ticket to the movies,” said Matthew Bakal, cofounder and chairman of Atom Tickets. “Recognizing A-List membership is one more way we’re doing that and a natural extension of our support for exhibitor loyalty programs. Furthering our integration with AMC Stubs to recognize A-List membership is truly a win for all AMC Stubs members.”

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amcstubs.com/alist, or on AMC’s iOS and Android smartphone apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.