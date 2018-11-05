AMC Stubs Now Exceeds 17 Million Member Households

PRESS RELEASE —

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) is excited to announce that AMC Stubs A-List will cross more than 500,000 enrolled members between this weekend and next weekend, eclipsing the Company’s membership expectations for the end of the first full year in just 4 1/2 months. Thanks in part to the popularity of A-List, the overall AMC Stubs program has surpassed 17 million member households, up from about 2.5 million member households only 2 1/2 years ago.

With the surging popularity of A-List which is also propelling more and more people to book their tickets online, AMC is taking further steps to make the movie-going experience more convenient than ever before.

Beginning immediately, households can use a common credit card as the payment method for separate, individual A-List accounts.

Also effective immediately, AMC has extended the minimum age for AMC Stubs A-List from 18 years old currently to 16 years old with a valid photo ID.

AMC plans to roll out reserved seating in all AMC-branded theatres and AMC DINE-IN theatres by June of 2019. This increase in reserved seating locations will not apply to AMC CLASSIC branded theatres.

Also by the end of June 2019, all guests going to all the AMC-branded theatres in the metropolitan areas of Boston, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, and San Francisco will have access to AMC “Mobile Ordering,” which lets guests purchase their food and drinks online at the same time as they reserve their tickets, easily and conveniently picking them up when they arrive at the theatre. Mobile Ordering already exists and is functioning well at 52 locations in 24 markets around the country.

In addition to these added benefits for AMC guests around the country, AMC is holding the line on A-List pricing for 2019, still unchanged at $19.95 plus tax per month in 35 states. AMC is making modest pricing adjustments in states where the program is most popular. Beginning January 9, 2019, the monthly price of AMC Stubs A-List will move to $21.95 plus tax for guests in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington state and The District of Columbia. The program moves to $23.95 plus tax for guests in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Even so, all current A-List members as well as any new members who sign up before January 9, 2019, will continue to enjoy their 12-month $19.95 price guarantee from the start of their membership. So, to pick two illustrative examples, A-List members in Los Angeles who signed up in September of 2018 at a price of $19.95 won’t see any price change for their memberships until their September 2019 billing cycle, or those in New York who will sign up as new A-List members in December of 2018 at a price of $19.95 won’t see any price change for their memberships until their December 2019 billing cycle.

AMC will continue to operate its A-List program with transparency and clarity. So that A-List members can always know what they can expect with reliability and predictability, AMC hereby warrants that for all guests who join on or after January 9, 2019, the Company will provide at least 90-days advance notice before making any changes to their A-List program’s pricing or benefits. Additionally, reflecting commitments already made, for those A-List members who have joined or will join before January 9, 2019, they are assured not only of 90-days advance notice of any future change in pricing or benefits, but also that no such change would apply to them until 12 months after their initial enrollment date. As a reputable operator, AMC has no desire to whipsaw its guests with frequent change, nor would it do so without providing guests reasonable advance notice.

All other aspects of the AMC Stubs A-List program remain unchanged, including:

Up to three movies per week, in every available AMC showtime and format, including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D and Prime at AMC

AMC Stubs A-List can be used at the spur of the moment or also can make planning ahead days or weeks in advance possible, as securing tickets is made easy via reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.

AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the discounts and benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee, tickets purchased for friends and family, and food & beverage spending at AMC.

AMC Stubs Premiere and A-List members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “In our minds, increasing enrollments to 17 million AMC Stubs member households over the past 2 1/2 years, or achieving initial enrollments of a half million members in AMC Stubs A-List in just 4 1/2 months, are astounding numbers. We have immensely successful programs here, and there should be no doubt, AMC Stubs and AMC Stubs A-List are here to stay with these programs’ structures and valuable benefits remaining fully intact. Our objective for these programs is that they continue to be both popular and profitable. Our decision to keep the AMC Stubs A-List monthly price unchanged in 35 states, along with only a modest price adjustment in some key markets going in place in early 2019, will keep us in that sweet spot of successfully balancing profits and popularity. We encourage current A-List members to tell their friends and families that our 12-month price and benefit guarantee remains fully in place for A-List members who have already joined or who do so prior to January 9, 2019. So, the program pricing of $19.95 will remain at that level for everyone and will be unchanged anywhere for a full 12 months after initial enrollment if moviegoers act now to become A-Listers.”

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/alist or on AMC’s iOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.