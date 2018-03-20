AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– It’s taken fans of Marvel’s Avengers film franchise 10 years to arrive at one of the most pivotal moments in movie history with the release of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR on April 27. It took just 72 hours for those fans to create new advance ticket sales records for superhero movies at AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC).

Reflecting the first 72 hours after tickets went on sale, AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR more than tripled the next closest superhero movie, BLACK PANTHER, during the same timeframe.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Advance Ticket Sales After 72 Hours:

257.6% ahead of BLACK PANTHER

715.5% ahead of CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR

1106.5% ahead of AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

The biggest draw for advance sales are premium formats: Dolby Cinema at AMC, IMAX at AMC and PRIME at AMC.

“The incredible advance ticket sales success we’re seeing with AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is another example of consumers giving evidence that they will come out to movie theatres in huge numbers when Hollywood makes movies they want to see,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC. “Just like we saw with BLACK PANTHER, JUMANJI, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, and so many others, movie fans are buying their tickets in advance, they’re buying in premium formats, they’re buying to reserve their seats, and they’re doing so in massive, record-breaking numbers.”

For the opening weekend of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR beginning the evening of April 26, AMC has more than 7.6 million tickets available and nearly 40,000 show start times. AMC’s programming team continues to work closely with theatres to add showtimes as necessary on a location by location basis.

“The success of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is a testament to the storytelling and franchise craftsmanship from Marvel and Disney, and like our AMC movie fans, we are excited to see what this next chapter holds, and for what could be another record-setting opening weekend,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC.