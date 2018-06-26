AMC Theatres’ Monthly Subscription Service Goes Live

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– After an overwhelmingly positive response to the announcement last week, AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) is excited to announce that movie-lovers can now join AMC Stubs A-List and see up to three movies per week, along with all of the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, for just $19.95 (plus tax). On top of those incredible benefits, through AMC Stubs A-List, members can enjoy all available showtimes*, at all AMC locations in the United States, and in all formats — including IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, RealD 3D, Prime at AMC and BigD. AMC Stubs A-List members can watch movies at AMC at the spur of the moment or can plan ahead days or weeks in advance, as securing tickets is made easy via the reservations capabilities on the AMCTheatres.com web site, or on the AMC Theatres smartphone app.

Guests can sign up online now at amcstubs.com/alist. Once signed up, members can begin using the program immediately.

AMC Stubs A-List joins AMC Stubs Insider and AMC Stubs Premiere in AMC’s fast-growing AMC Stubs loyalty program. In addition to seeing up to three movies per week, AMC Stubs A-List members also enjoy all the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and 100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee and food and beverage spending at AMC theatres. AMC Stubs Premiere members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.

“The overwhelmingly positive response we heard since announcing AMC Stubs A-List last week only reinforces our belief that our guests are very excited about this new AMC program, as it offers all of the benefits that make movie-going great at AMC Theatres,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres. “AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price.”

Timed for traditional new movie openings, each and every “week” starting from Friday through the following Thursday, AMC Stubs A-List members can see up to three movies at any U.S. AMC location through their A-List membership, however there is no carryover from week to week if fewer than 3 movies are seen. They can even see all three movies on the same day, provided there are no simultaneous or overlapping showtimes. And they can see individual movies they have previously seen. Guests can get their ticket online, and in advance, allowing them to reserve that opening night seat for the hottest blockbuster on the horizon. Advance reservations can be held for a maximum of 3 movies at any one time in the current or for future weeks.

For more information and to sign up for AMC Stubs A-List, visit amcstubs.com/alist. To find showtimes and purchase tickets to this weekend’s movies, please visit www.amctheatres.com or the AMC Theatres app.

*Fathom Events shows, special fan events and some Indian Cinema titles may not be included