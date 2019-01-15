AMC’s Denise de Zutter Named NAC’s 2019 Bert Nathan Award Honoree

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) announced that Denise de Zutter, vice president, procurement and logistics, for AMC Theatres, has been selected as the 2019 Bert Nathan Memorial Award honoree. The Bert Nathan Memorial Award is given by NAC each year to recognize leadership and significant accomplishments in the theatre concessions industry.

The award is named after the late Bert Nathan, a past president of the Association and a leader in the Industry. de Zutter will be presented the award during CinemaCon at the NAC Bert Nathan Reception scheduled for Monday, April 1 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The recipient is chosen by vote of the majority of previous Bert Nathan Award recipients.