AMC’s Stubs A-List Loyalty Program Crosses 400,000 Members

PRESS RELEASE

___________________________________________________________________

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) is excited to announce that AMC Stubs A-List today crossed more than 400,000 enrolled members.

Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “While we do not plan to issue A-List enrollment statistics on a weekly basis, our hitting more than 400,000 enrolled members only three months and a week after launching the program is an enormous milestone. Those who have been following our progress with A-List are aware that we had originally expected 500,000 enrollments at the one-year mark and 1,000,000 enrollments at the two-year mark. Above our wildest hopes, in just 14 weeks, we have achieved 80% of our one-year goal and 40% of our two-year goal. This all bodes well for the future of increased moviegoing in America.”

For information about AMC Stubs A-List and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/alist or on AMC’s iOS and Android smartphone apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.