‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ to Show in ScreenX Panoramic Format

LOS ANGELES (June 12, 2018) – The Walt Disney Studios and ScreenX have set Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp for a release in the panoramic, premium cinema technology format, it was announced at CineEurope in Barcelona, Spain. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set to premiere around the world beginning July 4.

The announcement follows the successful release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection system that provides a 270-degree film viewing experience.

“Watching Black Panther move through Wakanda and Busan in the panoramic format was a thrilling experience, and we are excited to see Ant-Man and The Waspmagnified in this transformative, bigger-than-life format for audiences,” said Victoria Alonso, Executive Vice President, Physical Production, Marvel Studios.

“The innovative and immersive environment created by ScreenX is truly amazing and a wonderful way to enjoy a film like Ant-Man and The Wasp,” said Jeff Forman, Senior Vice President, International Theatrical Sales, The Walt Disney Studios. “We look forward to fans being able to connect and experience the film in ways they have never imagined.”

In the past 12 months, ScreenX has seen a surge in the number of ScreenX installed auditoriums, which have grown from 107 to 142, a 33% increase year-over-year. Additional screens are expected to be equipped with the unique technology across China, the U.S. and Europe in the coming months, expanding current total screens by more than 30% by the end of 2018. This includes a deal with B&B Theatres announced earlier this year at CinemaCon 2018 that will bring four new ScreenX locations to the U.S. through 2019, including the largest ScreenX experience in the world opening soon in Kansas City.

“Disney and Marvel Studios continue to be a pleasure to work with, as we collectively look towards the future of cinema by making innovative experiences available to movie fans around the world. Building on Black Panther’s success in ScreenX, we expect great things this summer with Ant-Man and The Wasp taking on our multi-projection, panoramic technology,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.