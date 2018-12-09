‘Aquaman’ Starts w/ $94.2M China Debut

Monday Update: Aquaman‘s final confirmed China opening weekend is $94.2M.

Sunday Update: Ahead of its domestic release, Warner Bros.’ superhero movie Aquaman started in China with an impressive $93.6M weekend.

That would make it the #21 best China opening of all time, and the best DC Comics superhero opening ever in the country.

It beat some other recent DC superhero releases in China, including Justice League which started with $50.5M and Wonder Woman which opened with $37.6M. However, it did open below October’s Venom with $107.6M.

Compared to other 2018 solo superhero releases (including non-DC releases such as Marvel), it bested Black Panther with $65.1M and Ant-Man and the Wasp with $66.6M.

Aquaman will debut in the U.S. later this month on December 21.

Boxoffice Pro’s most recent Long Range Forecast projects a $61M opening weekend and $223M domestic total.