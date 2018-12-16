‘Aquaman’ Claims Top Spot at the Global Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

Aquaman continues to take the international box office by storm. The film crossed the $250 million mark in its second overseas frame, a week ahead of its December 21 North American debut.

Aquaman was the top film in 42 of its 43 markets this weekend. The title pulled in $126.4 million from approximately 43,115 screens across 43 markets this weekend, taking its global cume to $261.3 million. IMAX screenings contributed $9.7 million from 794 sites over the weekend; Aquaman has grossed a total of $23.1 million from the premium format.

China is the top market at this stage with a cumulative run of $189.2 million. The film grossed $54.2 million on 25,000 screens this weekend, including $5 million from 559 IMAX screens–only a 42% drop from its impressive opening frame. Aquaman is now the second highest grossing Warner Bros. title ever released in China and the fourth highest grossing superhero title of all time in the market.

Aquaman expands to France and South Korea on December 19, Germany on December 20, and North America and Spain on December 21. The last key markets on the schedule include Australia (December 26), Italy (January 1), and Japan (February 8).