‘Aquaman,’ ‘Shazam!’ and More Warner Bros. Titles to Screen in ScreenX Panoramic Format

PRESS RELEASE

___________________________________

Hollywood, CA (April 26, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX announced today that Warner Bros. Pictures intends to release up to five titles within the next 12 months, including The Nun in September, Aquaman in December, and Shazam! in April 2019, with additional titles to be confirmed later this year. This will build on the success of Rampage, which was released earlier this month in the panoramic, 270-degree, premium cinema format.

“Warner Bros. continues to be our strong partner, and we are thrilled to release five new titles from their upcoming film lineup. We look to expand the reach of this new technology that we feel will change the moviegoing experience for the better in the years to come,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

“As we look toward the future, we are excited to bring new films to theatres that take advantage of innovative formats like ScreenX,” said Thomas Molter, EVP of International Distribution and Exhibition Strategy, Warner Bros. Pictures. “As a company, we’re always looking to engage audiences by telling great stories in unique ways, and CJ 4DPLEX allows us to utilize new technologies that bring an immersive experience to film-goers.”

Since making its CinemaCon debut in 2015, ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection cinematic system that provides an immersive, 270-degree panoramic film-viewing experience, has quickly enhanced its international reach, successfully screening Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike.

In the past 12 months, ScreenX has seen a surge in the number of ScreenX installed auditoriums, which have grown from 107 to 142, a 33% increase year-over-year. Additional screens are expected to be equipped with the unique technology across China, the U.S. and Europe in the coming year, expanding current total screens by 25% by the end of 2018. This includes a deal with B&B Theatres announced earlier this week that will bring four new ScreenX locations to the U.S. through 2019, including one in Liberty, MO, that will be the largest ScreenX in the world.

Also at CinemaCon, CJ 4DPLEX is showcasing a wide array of immersive cinema technologies and future of cinema concepts that will positively impact the theatre from the lobby to the auditorium, including several virtual reality based experiences and the U.S. debut of “4DX with ScreenX.” Available for demo in Roman Ballroom II, ‘4DX with ScreenX’ combines the motion seats and environmental effects of 4DX with the panoramic ScreenX format in the same auditorium.