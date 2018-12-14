Aquaman’s Overseas Total Passes $150 Million

Aquaman continues its impressive run at the overseas box office, taking in an estimated $19.7m on Thursday from 36 markets. The film’s international cume currently stands at $152 million, with $94.2 million of that coming from its China debut.

Solid international numbers herald good tidings for Aquaman’s domestic bow on December 21st, as do Boxoffice’s own predictions. Long-range tracking currently puts the latest in the DC Universe at a $61 million debut with a total domestic haul of $223 million. A high trailer recall, reported in more detail here, indicates a high level of anticipation among domestic audiences.



Thursday Openings

Russia debuted to Rmb 87m ($1.3m) on 3,110 screens with a 60% share of the top five films. That places it far ahead of fellow openers Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Grinch. Aquaman‘s numbers are tracking on par with Ant-Man and the Wasp, 12% ahead of Justice League, and 71% ahead of Wonder Woman.

Brazil opened to an estimated R$ 5.0m ($1.3m) on 1,715 screens with over 80% share of the top five films. These opening day results are coming in 47% over Wonder Woman and 76% ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp . Including previews, the running cume is now R$ 7.7m ($2.0m).

opened to an estimated R$ 5.0m ($1.3m) on 1,715 screens with over 80% share of the top five films. These opening day results are coming in 47% over Wonder Woman and 76% ahead of Opening on a non-traditional Thursday, Mexico debuted to an estimated Ps 27.9m ($1.4m), including previews, on 3,517 screens with a 66% share of the top five films.

debuted to an estimated Ps 27.9m ($1.4m), including previews, on 3,517 screens with a 66% share of the top five films. Thailand took in an estimated Baht 25m ($761k) on 710 screens, capturing a 93% share of the top five films.

took in an estimated Baht 25m ($761k) on 710 screens, capturing a 93% share of the top five films. UAE opened to an estimated AED 2.5m ($691k) on 150 screens, dominating the market with over 75% share of the top five films.

opened to an estimated AED 2.5m ($691k) on 150 screens, dominating the market with over 75% share of the top five films. Malaysia also commanded the market, coming in as the third biggest opening day ever for a WB film at MYR 2.6m ($617k) on 750 screens and grabbing 87% share of the top five films.

Continuing Markets

UK continued its previews on Thursday, bringing in an estimated £552k ($698k) on 843 screens and maintaining the top spot with a 53% share of the top five films in the market. Aquaman‘s two-day cume is now £1.4m ($1.8m).

After its record-breaking opening on Wednesday–claiming the highest opening day ever in the DC Universe, the second highest opening day ever for a WB film, and the third highest opening day ever, Indonesia generated an outstanding IDR 15.5b ($1.1m) on 1,424 screens, bringing the running cume to IDR 31.7b ($2.2m).

generated an outstanding IDR 15.5b ($1.1m) on 1,424 screens, bringing the running cume to IDR 31.7b ($2.2m). Taiwan took in an estimated NT$19m ($615k) on Thursday from 339 screens, bringing the two-day cume to NT$42.7m ($1.4m).

took in an estimated NT$19m ($615k) on Thursday from 339 screens, bringing the two-day cume to NT$42.7m ($1.4m). With an opening Wednesday that now ranks as the biggest opening day for a WB title in 2018, Philippines generated an estimated PhP 29.6m ($560k) from 588 screens on Thursday, holding onto the top spot and taking the two-day cume to PhP 60.2m ($1.1m).

generated an estimated PhP 29.6m ($560k) from 588 screens on Thursday, holding onto the top spot and taking the two-day cume to PhP 60.2m ($1.1m). China continues to dominate the box office with a running cume of RMB 930m ($135m) after one week in theaters. In China, Aquaman is now the highest-grossing film in the DC Universe. It also surpasses the lifetime grosses of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Aquaman opens in seven more markets today, for a weekend total of 43.