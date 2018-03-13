Atom Tickets Appoints Allison Checchi Chief Operating Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Santa Monica, CA, March 13, 2018 – Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, announced that Allison Checchi has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Allison is a seasoned executive who brings more than fifteen years of experience working in the entertainment and digital media industry.

“I’ve known Allison for many years, and I have the highest regard for her impressive work within the digital media space. We’re fortunate to have her talent and experience leading the charge at Atom,” said Matthew Bakal, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. “Her dedication to operational excellence is exactly what Atom needs as we turn our focus to scaling our business.”

“Atom Tickets has so many great assets – from our technology-driven team, to the deep relationships the company has with Hollywood and Silicon Valley, as well as dedicated investors and partners across the entertainment and finance industries. We have several exciting efforts to execute this year, and I know we will succeed given our creativity, extremely talented team and passion for creating great consumer experiences. I’m honored to join the team to turn our ideas into real value for our customers, partners, and shareholders,” said Allison Checchi, COO of Atom Tickets.

In her new role, Allison is responsible for the day-to-day management of all functional areas of the company including marketing, product, and engineering. She is also responsible for managing the end-to-end programs of the operating plan.

Allison spent nearly a dozen years at Bain & Company, where she was a Principal in Bain’s Technology, Media and Telecom practice with a primary emphasis on growth strategy. Recently, Allison served as Chief Marketing Officer of YP, a leader in local digital marketing solutions for small businesses, where she led all marketing and digital advertiser product management functions for the Cerberus-backed company. She holds a BS in Engineering Science and Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Atom Tickets was founded in 2014 by Matthew Bakal, Ameesh Paleja, and Geoff Shaevitz with the mission to change the way people go to the movies with its revolutionary social movie ticketing app and website. All founders are actively involved as board members. Matthew serves as Executive Chairman, focusing on growth strategy and corporate development. Ameesh heads Innovation. Geoff is a senior advisor to management.