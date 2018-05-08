Atom Tickets Announces Ticket-Buying Feature on Instagram

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 8, 2018 – Today, Atom Tickets, a first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app, is excited to announce an integration with Instagram’s actions product. People come to Instagram to visually discover products and services, with over 200 million Instagrammers visiting a business profile each day. Following this discovery, Instagrammers are often inspired to take action, which Atom Tickets integration will now make a seamless experience. Imagine discovering a favorite movie is in theaters or reading a film review on Instagram, now studios and content providers have a more convenient way to turn followers into movie ticket holders with Atom.

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. App users may then invite friends (via their contact lists or Facebook) to purchase their own tickets and join them with a few easy taps. At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants and Atom express concession lanes where they simply scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. Atom’s innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment and tickets in one convenient place—your phone.