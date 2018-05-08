Atom Tickets Announces Ticket-Buying Feature on Instagram

Ticket-buying app follows Fandango's lead

Author Published May 8, 2018 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 8, 2018 – Today, Atom Tickets, a first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app, is excited to announce an integration with Instagram’s actions product. People come to Instagram to visually discover products and services, with over 200 million Instagrammers visiting a business profile each day. Following this discovery, Instagrammers are often inspired to take action, which Atom Tickets integration will now make a seamless experience. Imagine discovering a favorite movie is in theaters or reading a film review on Instagram, now studios and content providers have a more convenient way to turn followers into movie ticket holders with Atom.

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. App users may then invite friends (via their contact lists or Facebook) to purchase their own tickets and join them with a few easy taps. At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants and Atom express concession lanes where they simply scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. Atom’s innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment and tickets in one convenient place—your phone.

Tags Atom Tickets, Exhibition News, Instagram Category Exhibition News Views 26
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *