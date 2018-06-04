Atom Tickets Kicks Off Summer Blockbuster Season with Launch of its First-Ever Rewards Program and New App Features

PRESS RELEASE —

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 4, 2018 – Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing app, is rolling out its fan-centric loyalty program, Atom Rewards, that lets registered users unlock exclusive offers and unique product features. Atom Rewards launches today, it is free to join and includes a members-only offer to earn a free movie ticket after seeing four movies in a theater any time in the next year. Best of all, Atom Rewards members will continue to receive loyalty program benefits from Atom’s exhibitor partners including AMC Stubs®, Regal Crown Club®, and many others.

“We believe that movies are best enjoyed as a shared experience in theaters on the big screen,” said Allison Checchi, Chief Operating Officer, Atom Tickets. “Our focus is to enable people to connect with the movies they love, as often as they want, and in the most convenient way possible. Launching the Atom Rewards program directly supports this effort while encouraging incremental movie-going.”

The Atom Rewards launch offer is simple: Registered users who make a purchase to see four different movies will automatically receive a credit to their account for a free standard format movie ticket of their choice at any Atom-supported theater.

Atom Rewards members also enjoy everyday benefits like faster checkout, easy click-to-cancel, exclusive offers and the ability to earn theater loyalty rewards. Atom Rewards is free to join with an Atom account, and all existing registered users automatically become members without having to take any further action. For complete information on the program, visit atomtickets.com/rewards.

Atom Rewards launches in time for this summer’s highly anticipated movies, including Ocean’s 8, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Uncle Drew, Hotel Transylvania 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp and more.

Atom’s core offering makes it the easiest movie app for buying tickets and concessions ahead of time, sharing showtimes with friends and paying separately. Just in time for the peak of summer movie season, the Atom app has refreshed its look and added new features to make moviegoing even more convenient and empower movie fans to find the right movie, at the right time, in the right place:

· BROWSE MORE MOVIES: A new tile layout makes it even easier to find movies.

· FIND THEATERS FASTER: A simple new search bar displays theaters nearby.

· GO ASAP: A redesigned theater page shows what’s starting soon, nearby, and at a glance.

· CREATE A PERSONAL WATCHLIST: Flag movies and be notified when tickets become available.

· PRE-ORDER CONCESSIONS ANYTIME: Add a favorite movie snack to orders anytime (at participating locations).

The new Atom experience also comes to life across the web, through Atom’s partnerships with leading tech and social platforms, including: Amazon, IMDb, Google, Facebook and Instagram. Recently, Atom was named one of Instagram’s action product partners, which enables business profiles to feature a “Buy Tickets” button on their page thus enabling Instagrammers to buy movie tickets while on that page. Atom Tickets’ Instagram profile page also features this action button.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. App users may then invite friends (via their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets and join them with a few easy taps. Atom has integrated digital payment leaders including Chase Pay, Amazon Pay and Apple Pay to make it easier to check out. At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants and Atom express concession lanes where they simply scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. Atom’s innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment and tickets in one convenient place—your phone.