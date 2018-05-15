Atom Tickets Signs Deal with Landmark Theatres

PRESS RELEASE

_______________________________

Santa Monica, CA, May 15, 2018 –Today Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, announced that it has secured a deal with Landmark Theatres, the nation’s largest theater circuit dedicated to exhibiting and marketing independent film. The deal enables Atom Tickets across Landmark Theatre’s 53 theatres and 255 screens. This new exhibitor adds to Atom’s total reach of over 20,000 of the highest volume screens across North America.

“Landmark Theatres has a rich history creating premium moviegoing experiences and embracing new ways to engage movie fans,” said Mark Cuban. “We’re excited to partner with Atom Tickets as yet another way to provide the best moviegoing experience to our guests.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Landmark Theatres, a legendary exhibitor that has some of the most iconic theaters in the country, to deliver the best way for movie-goers to plan a night out at the movies,” said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. “Our app makes it easy to buy tickets ahead of time and skip the lines at the theater. This experience is enhanced when we deliver innovative movie promotions with forward-thinking partners like Landmark. We are excited to welcome Landmark to the Atom family.”

Since its founding in 1974, Landmark now has multiple locations across 27 markets. Landmark is known for both its award-winning historic theatres, such as: the Tivoli in St. Louis, the Inwood in Dallas and the Oriental in Milwaukee, and its more contemporary theatres, including: the circuit’s flagship theatre, The Landmark in Los Angeles, The Landmark at 57 West in New York City, E Street Cinema in Washington, DC, and The Landmark Theatre Greenwood Village in Denver’s flourishing Tech Center.

Landmark Theatres joins an impressive list of theater partners that includes: AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Southern Theatres, National Amusement’s Showcase Cinemas, Bow Tie Cinemas, and Harkins Theatres among others.