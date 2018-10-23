Atom Tickets Strikes 5 New Exhibitor Deals, Adding Over 1,000 Screens to U.S. Network

PRESS RELEASE

Santa Monica, CA, October 23, 2018 – Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, announced today it has partnered with Cinépolis USA, CMX Cinemas, Malco Theatres, Maya Cinemas, and Far Away Entertainment to expand its national theater footprint. The deals add over 100 theater locations and more than 1,000 screens to the Atom Tickets network, bringing Atom Tickets’ reach to more than 21,000 of the highest volume screens across North America.

“We’re thrilled to partner with these prestigious exhibitors to deepen our national reach,” said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. “Our app makes it easy to invite friends to see a movie, buy tickets ahead of time and skip the lines at the theater. This experience is greatly enhanced by partnering with forward-thinking exhibitors such as Cinépolis USA, CMX Cinemas, Malco Theatres, Maya Cinemas, and Far Away Entertainment.”

“We look forward to working with Atom Tickets to deliver an enhanced digital movie ticketing experience that is consistent with the moviegoing experience our communities and customers have come to love about Cinepolis,” said Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinepolis USA.

The theater partners bolster Atom Tickets’ geographic reach:

Cinépolis USA is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced movie-going concepts with theaters in California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Texas;

CMX Cinemas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cinemex, the sixth largest cinema chain in the world, and offers state-of-the art premium movie-going experiences with operations in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Colorado and New York;

Malco Theatres operates dozens of locations across six states including Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee;

Maya Cinemas opened its first location in Salinas, CA in 2003. The company has since grown to include more California locations including Bakersfield, Fresno, Delano, and Pittsburg. They will expand further by the end of 2019 with sites opening in North Las Vegas, Nevada (opening Dec. 2018) and Dallas, Texas.

Far Away Entertainment operates 10 theaters in Washington State including four art/historic cinemas and six first run locations. The company is known for catering to several of the distinct island communities in the Northwest.

The new exhibitors join an impressive list of Atom Tickets theater partners that includes AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, Southern Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Bow Tie Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres among others.