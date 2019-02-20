Atom Tickets Annual Oscar Poll Names A Star Is Born Best Picture, Lady Gaga Best Actress

Alfonso Cuarón wins Best Director, Rami Malek takes Best Lead Actor

PRESS RELEASE

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 – Atom Tickets, the first-of-its-kind movie ticketing app, recently polled movie fans about which films, artists, and song should take top honors at this year’s Oscars. In the annual survey, A Star is Born came out on top but the runners-up were very close (No. 2 Bohemian Rhapsody was less than half a percentage point behind and No. 3 Black Panther was a little more than three percentage points behind). When it comes to snubs, movie fans cited Bradley Cooper’s omission from the “Best Director” category for A Star Is Born as the “Biggest Snub” of the Oscars nominations.

Overall movie fan favorites are listed below by category:

· Best Picture – A Star Is Born

· Best Director – Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

· Best Lead Actor – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

· Best Lead Actress – Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

· Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali, Green Book

· Best Supporting Actress – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

· Best Original Song – “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

· Best Animated Feature – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

· Biggest Snub – Bradley Cooper, Best Director for A Star Is Born

In comparison, when reviewing the poll respondents by age, millennial movie fans selected Black Panther as Best Picture followed narrowly by A Star Is Born. Millennial movie fans also voted John Krasinski’s omission from the “Best Director” category for his film A Quiet Place as the biggest snub.

To celebrate all the great films nominated this awards season, Atom Tickets is running a contest in which those who guess all the Oscar winners correctly will be entered for a chance to win a year’s worth of free movie tickets. The contest ends February 23 and more details can be found on atm.tk/oscarballot.

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 24, 2019 and airs live on ABC.

