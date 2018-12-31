Atom Tickets reveals public’s most anticipated movies and stars for 2019

PRESS RELEASE – SANTA MONICA, CA, December 31, 2018: Established franchises top the list for fans’ most anticipated movies to see in 2019, according to a survey by Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform. Avengers 4: Endgame, starring Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo topped multiple lists by wide margins, including overall “most anticipated,” “most anticipated superhero movie,” and “most excited ensemble cast to see.” Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4 claimed the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, on the overall “most anticipated” list of films to see in 2019. The bulk of the top 10 most anticipated movies are tentpole films that have strong four-quadrant appeal, meaning they appeal to both males and females, and both over- and under-25 years old.

“Although we expect to see some movement in preferences as release dates near and studios ramp up marketing efforts, there were clear winners in each category. The battles for box office dominance between Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong’o, The Avengers, and Star Wars will be epic, and the 2019 slate looks great overall,” said Matthew Bakal, chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets.

“Despite all the headlines about streaming formats dominating the industry, our survey found that consumers are still very enthusiastic about seeing movies in the theater,” added Bakal. “In fact, an overwhelming 86% of survey respondents said they are likely to see movies in theaters in 2019. Interestingly, a large majority of consumers — 76% — plan to watch the movies they loved and saw in the theater again at home.”

Below are the top 10 overall most anticipated movies for 2019, according to Atom Tickets:

1. Avengers 4: Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

4. Toy Story 4

5. The Lion King

6. Star Wars: Episode IX

7. Aladdin

8. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

9. Glass

10. Jumanji Sequel

Most anticipated superhero movies for 2019 are:

1. Avengers 4: Endgame

2. Captain Marvel

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Most anticipated family films for 2019 are:

1. The Lion King

2. Toy Story 4

3. Aladdin

Most anticipated horror films for 2019 are:

1. It: Chapter 2

2. Pet Sematary

3. Annabelle 3

The top three ensemble casts fans are most excited to see in 2019 are:

1. Avengers 4: Endgame with Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo

2. Star Wars: Episode IX with Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, and John Boyega

3. Jumanji Sequel with Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart

Fans are most excited to see the following actors in 2019:

1. Ryan Reynolds

2. Chris Pratt

3. Dwayne Johnson

4. Will Smith

5. Keanu Reeves

Moviegoers are most excited to see the following actresses in 2019:

1. Kristen Bell

2. Lupita Nyong’o

3. Brie Larson

4. Beyoncé

5. Zendaya

Fans are most excited to see the following actors/actresses in their breakout movie roles:

1. Sophie Turner in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

2. Mena Massoud in Aladdin

3. Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters