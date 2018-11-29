Atom Tickets to Integrate with Studio Movie Grill’s SMG Access Loyalty Program

PRESS RELEASE

________________________________________________________________________

Santa Monica, CA, November 29, 2018 –Today Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, has announced it is integrating with Studio Movie Grill’s Loyalty Program, SMG Access™. By adding the SMG Access™ account number in the Atom app, Atom customers will automatically earn points when they buy tickets to movies playing at Studio Movie Grill theaters and for SMG Access™ Director-level members, the convenience fee is waived.

Studio Movie Grill (SMG), the leader of the in-theater dining concept operating 314 screens in 30 locations nationwide, launched SMG Access™ nationwide in June this year and is the only theater loyalty program focused on positively impacting community members in need through local organizations. SMG Access™ is a purpose-first loyalty platform where members earn points on every movie ticket purchased at Studio Movie Grill. When a reward is earned, a movie and meal is donated to an outreach program. SMG has witnessed firsthand the power of movies to inspire and change lives.

Next up, in December, SMG Access™ members will host Boys & Girls Clubs in multiple SMG cities with special Movies+Meals screenings of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“We’re excited to build upon our existing relationship with Studio Movie Grill to support their unique loyalty program that gives back to their communities across the country,” said Steve Joudi, Head of Operations & Exhibitor Relations at Atom Tickets. “With the holiday season here, it is a perfect time to put a spotlight on the SMG Access™ Movies+Meals program and especially with so many great movies to enjoy, like Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.”

“SMG Access™ is designed to make movies and meals accessible to under resourced community members while simultaneously rewarding our loyal guests. The Atom Tickets platform helps SMG accelerate its mission to serve 1,000,000 movies and meals through its SMG Access™ loyalty program,” said Brandon Jones, Senior Director of Marketing for SMG.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. App users may then invite friends (via their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets and join them with a few easy taps. Atom has integrated digital payment leaders including Chase Pay, Amazon Pay and Apple Pay to make it easier to check out.

At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants and Atom express concession lanes where they simply scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. Atom’s innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment, tickets and rewards in one convenient place—your phone.

How SMG Access™ Works:

Every time a guest earns 1,000 SMG Access™ points they will receive a $10 eBonus Card, which can be used for movie tickets, food and non-alcoholic beverages at any SMG location. Every time a reward is earned, SMG will donate a movie and meal to a local nonprofit in that community. Going to the movies has never been more meaningful and loyal guests can join SMG on its mission to impact one million lives.

Honoring its commitment to Opening Hearts and Minds, One Story at a Time™, SMG’s legacy programs include Special Needs Screenings, Chefs for Children program and annual Opening Hearts & Minds Award, which strive to help families and acknowledge local heroes. SMG Access™ further differentiates Studio Movie Grill and allows loyal guests to actively participate in helping support that mission.