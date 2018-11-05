Atom Tickets Teams with Disney Movie Rewards

PRESS RELEASE —

Santa Monica, CA, November 5, 2018 – Today Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, has announced it is teaming up with Disney Movie Rewards. Through this new relationship, Atom customers are now able to link their Disney Movie Rewards membership to their Atom Rewards account to automatically earn points for their eligible Disney ticket purchases. Periodically, Disney Movie Rewards will include special offers in collaboration with Atom Tickets.

The Disney Movie Rewards program includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm releases. To celebrate the launch and the theatrical release of Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet in theaters on Wednesday, November 21, Atom users will enjoy 50 bonus Disney Movie Rewards points when they link their Atom Rewards account to Disney Movie Rewards. After linking, members will receive 50 Disney Movie Rewards bonus points for every 2D ticket purchase, and 75 Disney Movie Rewards bonus points for every premium ticket purchase. Additional ongoing benefits with DMR membership include access to special rewards, sweepstakes, collectibles and more! The promotion continues when tickets go on sale for Mary Poppins Returns.

“Disney movies have been breaking sales records on Atom all year with blockbusters such as Black Panther and Incredibles 2 which shows that our users have been among the millions of people that rushed to see them in theaters,” said Allison Checchi, COO of Atom Tickets. “Through this new collaboration with Disney Movie Rewards, we’re fueling moviegoing behavior and rewarding the love consumers have for Disney’s storytelling while powering offers that drive loyalty to their unparalleled franchises.”

Disney Movie Rewards is the first studio reward program to join Atom’s growing list of loyalty programs from exhibitors such as AMC Stubs and Regal Crown Club. Atom customers can link their Disney Movie Rewards account through Atomtickets.com or DisneyMovieRewards.com. For additional information, please visit atm.tk/dmrlink.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. App users may then invite friends (via their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets and join them with a few easy taps. Atom has integrated digital payment leaders including Chase Pay, Amazon Pay and Apple Pay to make it easier to check out.

At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants and Atom express concession lanes where they simply scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. When ticket holders register with Atom, they automatically enjoy the benefits of Atom Rewards, which currently includes a members-only offer to earn a free movie ticket after seeing four movies in a theater any time in the next year. Atom’s innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment, tickets and rewards in one convenient place—your phone.

How Disney Movie Rewards Works:

Disney Movie Rewards is the premier loyalty program for Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Star Wars movies. Members can earn points by registering their purchases of eligible movie tickets, Blu-ray ™ and DVDs and Disney Music. They can also earn by engaging with the program by completing their profile, taking surveys, playing trivia and linking their Disney Movie Rewards account to a participating program. Points can be redeemed for great rewards including movie certificates, Blu-ray and collectibles as well as one-of-a-kind experiences and offers, such as a Walt Disney Studios tour and special sweepstakes. Disney Movie Rewards is free to join at DisneyMovieRewards.com.