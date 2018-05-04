AURES Revamps Italian Cinema

PRESS RELEASE —

Global point of sale terminal vendor AURES worked with cinema management software leader Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’) to roll out a brand-new system for Italian chain The Space Cinema.

Part of Vue International, The Space operates 36 cinema complexes across Italy with a total of 362 screens. It owns five out of the top ten highest grossing cinemas in Italy including the No.1 grossing cinema in the Italian market, the Parco de Medici in Rome.

The roll out involved the installation of AURES 690L terminals at all Space cinemas across Italy, each installed with Vista software. Vista Cinema is the global market leading enterprise platform for cinema exhibition that includes 18 modules of software integrated across cinema, head office and consumer-facing channels.

The Space project complemented a long-time relationship between AURES and Vista; AURES also supported Vista and other partners exhibiting software and a range of cutting edge POS hardware at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas from April 23-26.

Both companies share a history of supplying tech solutions to Vue International, one of the world’s biggest cinema operators and a market leader across several European countries as well as in Taiwan.

Richard Heitmann, sales director at AURES Group UK, said: “The cinema sector is a very important and exciting market for us. Beyond selling tickets, there is a high demand for impeccable, value added service, which means cinema operators are looking for efficient, reliable, flexible equipment to run their management and systems on.

“We are extremely pleased that we have been able to team up with Vista Cinema and with Vue International to supply our J2 products to The Space Cinema in Italy. We value such productive relationships, and we were delighted to support them at CinemaCon.”

Mischa Kay, managing director for the EMEA region at Vista Entertainment Solutions, said: “Together with the fantastic team at AURES and The Space Cinema, we have successfully rolled out Vista Cinema software across the circuit. Italy represents a significant opportunity not only for Vista Cinema, but for the Vista Group of companies, to provide business benefits to the Italian industry.”

Roland Jones, Vue International’s executive director of technical services, said: “Vue International continues to implement best practices across its group of circuits in Europe. By introducing Vista’s state-of- the-art, integrated operating system to cinemas such as The Space, we maximize a host of benefits that only the leading global cinema system can deliver.”