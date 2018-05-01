‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Box Office Daily Updates

After a record breaking opening weekend, Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War just keeps on adding to its records. Check back here daily for updates.

Tuesday Update:

The film posted the 10th highest Monday of all time at $27.4 million. That’s the the 19th highest Monday ever when adjusted for ticket price inflation.

If that sounds like a noticeably lower rank than for its record breaking opening weekend, remember that Infinity War did not have the benefit of a Monday holiday. Almost every other film above it on the all-time Monday rankings did have such a holiday, such as July 4, Memorial Day, Presidents Day, or Christmas week.

With that in mind, Infinity War posted the 4th-highest non-holiday Monday ever, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Dark Knight, and Jurassic World.

Through Monday, Infinity War has earned a $282.4 million total domestically. That’s the 2nd-highest four day total of all time behind The Force Awakens, whether in pure dollars or adjusted.

