‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ Are Most Anticipated Summer Movies According to Fandango Survey

LOS ANGELES – April 19, 2018 – Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, today revealed the results of its 2018 Summer Movies survey, in which “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Incredibles 2” were selected as the season’s top five most anticipated blockbusters, respectively.

More than 4,500 film fans voted this month in several categories and were asked to pick the one blockbuster they were most looking forward to seeing on the big screen between April 27 and Labor Day.

“This summer will deliver an unprecedented selection of movies, offering something for everyone at the multiplex,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Fans are particularly looking forward to ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ not only the most anticipated film of the summer, but perhaps the decade. It’s the culmination of more than a dozen Marvel movies, and the fact that no one has seen the movie yet only adds to the excitement.”

To celebrate a summer of unprecedented blockbusters and incentivize moviegoing, Fandango is launching its new Fandango VIP+ rewards program this week. For the first time, Fandango ticket buyers can earn VIP+ Points redeemable for discounts and free stuff across Fandango’s family of businesses. Full details on the Fandango VIP+ rewards program can be found here (www.fandango.com/VIP-Plus).

Complete results from Fandango’s Summer Movie Survey can be found below:

Most Anticipated 2018 Summer Blockbuster:

Avengers: Infinity War ( April 27 ) Deadpool 2 ( May 18 ) Solo: A Star Wars Story ( May 25 ) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ( June 22 ) Incredibles 2 ( June 15 ) Ocean’s 8 ( June 8 ) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ( July 20 ) Mission: Impossible – Fallout ( July 27 ) Sicario: Day of the Soldado ( June 29 ) Ant-Man and the Wasp ( July 6 )

Most Anticipated Summer Family Film:

The Incredibles 2 ( June 15 ) Disney’s Christopher Robin ( August 3 ) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ( July 13 ) Show Dogs ( May 18 ) Teen Titans Go! To the Movies ( July 27 )

Fan Favorite Actress:

Sandra Bullock (Ocean’s 8) Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Infinity War) Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story) Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Infinity War) Melissa McCarthy (Life of the Party)

Fan Favorite Actor:

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2) Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Avengers: Infinity War) Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 2) Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Infinity War) Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War)

Rising Female Movie Star

Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story) Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians)

Rising Male Movie Star

Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) Ashton Sanders (The Equalizer 2) Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You) Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade)

Most Anticipated Live-Action Comedy

The Spy Who Dumped Me ( August 3 ) Crazy Rich Asians ( August 17 ) Book Club ( May 18 ) Tag ( June 15 ) Life of the Party ( May 11 )

Fan Pick for Summer Sleeper