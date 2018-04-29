Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Explodes with Record-Breaking $250M, Topping ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Superhero epic comes in at the high end of expectations
Avengers: Infinity War has started the summer movie season with a huge bang. The latest chapter in the MCU canon more than delivered on its immense promise this weekend with a colossal, record-breaking opening of $250 million, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ opening weekend gross of $247.9 million back in December 2015. If estimates hold, that means the Disney-Marvel blockbuster now has the biggest opening weekend of all time.
Infinity War‘s astronomical opening wasn’t much of a surprise when considering the film’s grosses early in the weekend, where it took in $39 million in Thursday night previews (fourth best of all time) and a gargantuan $105.9 million on Friday (making it the second best opening day all-time and the first non-Star Wars film to gross over $100 million in its first full day of release). It didn’t hurt that the team-up sequel, which features the largest cast of Marvel characters in a single movie to date, received largely-positive reviews (it has a “Certified Fresh” score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a solid “A” Cinemascore based on exit surveys.
In addition to beating out Star Wars, the opening represents a major improvement on the two previous Avengers installments, which took in $207.4 million and $191.2 million, respectively, on their way to final grosses of $623 million and $459 million in North America.
How Infinity War performs in the weeks ahead will be key in determining its final placement on the list of all-time blockbusters. As we’ve mentioned here previously, the film’s legs could potentially suffer due to the fact that it’s not a standalone MCU installment – which tend to hold better – but rather the first of a two-part story that hinges on a particularly dark cliffhanger. Nonetheless, this is a massive debut that once again reaffirms the enduring power of the MCU brand and its dedication to quality, audience-pleasing filmmaking.
Needless to say, Infinity War more or less leveled nearly every other title currently in the marketplace, including two-time champ A Quiet Place, which finished a very, very distant second with $10.6 million in its fourth weekend. That represents the Paramount hit’s highest drop to date (49 percent), but given the competition that’s actually a stellar hold. The Paramount release’s total now stands at a remarkable $148.1 million.
In third place, STX’s I Feel Pretty grossed an estimated $8.1 million, down a not-bad 49 percent from last weekend. The Amy Schumer vehicle weathered the Infinity War-dominated frame better than most holdovers, partially owing to the fact that it’s not competing as directly with the MCU blockbuster as more action-oriented titles. The film’s total now stands at a so-so $29.5 million after ten days, putting it slightly below Schumer’s previous comedy Snatched, which finished with a disappointing $45.8 million last summer.
In fourth place was previous No. 1 finisher Rampage, which grossed $7.1 million in its third weekend. The Dwayne Johnson action flick took a mighty hit from Infinity War, plunging 64 percent to give it a total of $77.9 million after 17 days. With the blockbuster summer movie season heating up, the video game adaptation is very unlikely to top $100 million domestically but it’s thus far more than quadrupled its North American haul overseas, giving it a healthy $334.6 million total worldwide.
The only film not to crumble in the face of Infinity War was standalone MCU title Black Panther, which took in $4.3 million in weekend number 11. The blockbuster actually benefitted from the current hype around its MCU counterpart, easing just 11 percent from last weekend’s haul. The Ryan Coogler-directed behemoth now boasts a total of $688 million domestically, putting it within striking distance of $700 million.
Suffering the worst tumble of any movie in the Top 10 was last weekend’s surprise success Super Troopers 2, which plummeted 76 percent to sixth place with $3.6 million in its sophomore frame. The nosedive wasn’t a huge surprise, as the sequel to the 2002 cult comedy had a heavily front-loaded opening weekend made up of superfans who had waited over 15 years for a follow-up (and many of whom contributed to the film’s successful Indiegogo campaign). The Fox Searchlight release now has a better-than-expected $22 million after ten days.
Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare finished in seventh place in it third weekend with $3.2 million, giving the Universal horror flick a total of $35.3 million after 17 days. Blockers finished in eighth place in its fourth weekend with $2.9 million, giving the Leslie Mann-John Cena comedy a respectable $53.2 million so far. Ninth and tenth went to Ready Player One and Traffik, which grossed $2.4 million and $1.6 million in their fifth and second weekends, respectively. The Spielberg sci-fi’s total now stands at $130.6 million domestically while the Lionsgate thriller has $6.7 million.
Limited Release:
In its opening weekend of limited release, Bleecker Street’s Disobedience grossed an estimated $241,276 on just four screens, giving the Rachel Weisz-Rachel McAdams drama an impressive per-theater average of $48,255. The well-reviewed film about the forbidden sexual relationship between two Orthodox Jewish women is set to open wider in the coming weeks.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates
Friday, April 27 – Sunday, April 29, 2018
|Film
|Studio weekend estimate
|Weekend #
|% decline
|Total
|Studio
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$250,000,000
|1
|New
|$250,000,000
|Disney
|A Quiet Place
|$10,650,000
|4
|-49%
|$148,173,301
|Paramount
|I Feel Pretty
|$8,130,000
|2
|-49%
|$29,573,561
|STX
|Rampage
|$7,105,000
|3
|-64%
|$77,930,557
|Warner Bros.
|Black Panther
|$4,381,000
|11
|-11%
|$688,009,489
|Disney
|Super Troopers 2
|$3,600,000
|2
|-76%
|$22,084,929
|Fox
|Truth or Dare
|$3,210,000
|3
|-58%
|$35,316,995
|Universal
|Blockers
|$2,945,000
|4
|-56%
|$53,215,490
|Universal
|Ready Player One
|$2,435,000
|5
|-67%
|$130,683,218
|Warner Bros.
|Traffik
|$1,620,000
|2
|-58%
|$6,752,274
|Lionsgate
|Isle of Dogs
|$1,400,000
|6
|-59%
|$27,020,723
|Fox Searchlight
|I Can Only Imagine
|$755,000
|7
|-69%
|$81,060,585
|Roadside Attractions
|Chappaquiddick
|$704,000
|4
|-61%
|$15,817,841
|Entertainment Studios
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$658,000
|8
|-10%
|$94,607,046
|Disney
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$646,000
|5
|-67%
|$42,228,543
|Lionsgate
We all saw this coming. Good movie by the way, but not amazing.
Wow, amazing numbers for an absolutely amazing and captivating movie! Marvel does it again, with only more and better to come.