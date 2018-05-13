‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posts 2nd-Biggest China Opening Ever

Author Published May 13, 2018 Comments 1

Infinity War had broken records in almost every other market, so why not add China to the list? Its estimated $200.0 million opening this weekend marked the 2nd-highest industry opening ever.

It beats other huge Chinese openings including $184.9 million for The Fate of the Furious and $155.7 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In one weekend, Infinity War also beats the China lifetime grosses for the original Avengers and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Helped by China, Infinity War now crosses $1 billion overseas, with a $1.05 billion overseas total to date. It’s currently the 5th-highest overseas earner of all time, behind AvatarTitanicFurious 7, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Infinity War will likely beat Furious 7 and Force Awakens later this week.

Globally, the film is also now the 5th-highest global earner of all time, at $1.60 billion. It ranks behind AvatarTitanicStar Wars: The Force Awakens, and Jurassic World. It will likely pass Jurassic in the next day or two.

Tags Avengers: Infinity War, China, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, MCU Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 26
Jesse Rifkin

Related posts

Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M

1 Comment

  1. Avatar
    dave May 13, 2018

    ummmm, so what was the #1 opening ever?

    Reply

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *