‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Posts 2nd-Biggest China Opening Ever

Infinity War had broken records in almost every other market, so why not add China to the list? Its estimated $200.0 million opening this weekend marked the 2nd-highest industry opening ever.

It beats other huge Chinese openings including $184.9 million for The Fate of the Furious and $155.7 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In one weekend, Infinity War also beats the China lifetime grosses for the original Avengers and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Helped by China, Infinity War now crosses $1 billion overseas, with a $1.05 billion overseas total to date. It’s currently the 5th-highest overseas earner of all time, behind Avatar, Titanic, Furious 7, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Infinity War will likely beat Furious 7 and Force Awakens later this week.

Globally, the film is also now the 5th-highest global earner of all time, at $1.60 billion. It ranks behind Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Jurassic World. It will likely pass Jurassic in the next day or two.