‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaches $2 Billion Worldwide Milestone

Marvel’s latest box office phenom crossed a rare milestone on Monday, becoming the first film in the MCU — and only the fourth all time — to reach $2 billion globally.

The studio’s official announcement:

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War surpassed the $2B mark at the global box office yesterday in its 48th day of release. It’s just the fourth film in industry history to reach this milestone, the third to do so in its initial run, and the second to do so from The Walt Disney Studios (joining Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War stands as the fifth highest grossing film of all time with $656.1M through June 11, 2018. It holds the record for biggest domestic debut ever with $257.7M in its opening weekend. It was the #1 film for three consecutive weeks and remains in the top five.

Internationally, it is the third highest grossing release ever with $1.346B. Its domestic and international debuts over the April 27 weekend combined for a record-shattering global opening of $640.5M even without China. The film opened to a massive $199.3M in China two weeks after the global debut and has gone on to become the third biggest release ever in the country with $369.7M to date.