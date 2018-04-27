Disney: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Projected for $95M-$100M Domestic Opening Day, On Pace for Second Biggest Weekend Ever

Friday Update: Disney sent along an official projection this afternoon, calling for a Friday total between $95 million and $100 million. If it holds, that would line with our pre-release forecasts and mark the third biggest single day gross in history behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

That very early estimate includes Thursday night’s $39 million bow, which stands as the fourth best in history and the biggest ever for a Marvel film, besting Age of Ultron ($27.6 million), Black Panther ($25.2 million), and Captain America: Civil War ($25.0 million).

Based on Friday’s early estimate, the studio officially projects a weekend pace of $225 million (“give or take”), although that could still be a slightly conservative projection based on our models.

Internationally, the film debuted to $95 million through its first two days of release after an April 25 rollout in 21 markets and 22 more on April 26.

“The film has so far registered the highest opening day in industry history in Korea, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Central America, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and UAE. Today, in addition to its North American debut, the film opens in Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Turkey and South Africa. Major markets not opening this weekend are Russia (May 3) and China (May 11),” says Disney.

The studio provided the following breakdowns:

Territories GBO Korea $11.4M Australia $10.0M UK $8.9M France $6.5M Italy $5.1M Brazil $4.8M Philippines $4.7M Thailand $4.1M Indonesia $3.6M Germany $3.2M Taiwan $3.2M Malaysia $2.8M Hong Kong $2.5M Other $24.2M Total $95.0M

New openers

Avengers: Infinity War opened at #1 in all markets.

Brazil: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 87% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 87% market share. UK: Opening day is the 3 rd highest opening day for Disney and highest MCU opening day of all-time with an outstanding 89% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 89% market share. Germany: Opening day is the highest superhero opening day of all-time with an outstanding 85% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 85% market share. Argentina: Opening day is the 2 nd highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 83% market share.

Opening day is the with an outstanding 83% market share. Rest of Latin America: Highest opening day in industry history in Central America, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. Market shares in each country above 90%.

in Central America, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. Market shares in each country above 90%. Rest of Europe: Highest opening day in industry history in UAE. Highest superhero opening day of all-time in Austria, Bosnia/Herz, Czech Rep, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Middle East, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Ukraine. Outstanding market shares include Greece (95%), Austria (85%) and Czech Rep (85%).

“Looking at the same suite of territories at today’s exchange rates, Avengers: Infinity War continues to pace ahead of all other MCU releases in most territories. However, it is not apples-to-apples at this early stage due to the varying release patterns of those comps for the territories to date. We’ll have a comprehensive look at the global debut on Sunday,” Disney added.

“Of note, premium formats are playing well domestically with IMAX previews generating an estimated $4.1M in North America, the 3rd highest IMAX previews ever behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Internationally IMAX screens have already earned an estimated $5.1M through yesterday,” the studio’s update concluded.