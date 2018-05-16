‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Climbs to $1.665 Billion Globally on Tuesday, Including $230.2M Cume-to-Date in China

Wednesday, May 16 Update: Avengers: Infinity War added $26.9 million globally on Tuesday, including $6.0 million from North America and $13.3 million from China. The global total now stands at $1.665 billion, remaining in fifth place all-time for one more day behind Jurassic World‘s $1.672 billion.

Domestically, Infinity War now stands at $558.7 million as it remains in eighth place all-time behind Last Jedi‘s $620.2 million. Yesterday’s overall $20.9 million international gross brought the overseas cume to $1.106 billion, remaining in fifth place all-time behind The Force Awakens ($1.132 billion).

Yesterday’s international breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Tuesday, May 15 Gross

China $230.2M $13.3M

Korea $85.8M $0.7M UK $83.9M $0.6M Brazil $56.8M $0.6M Mexico $55.9M $0.6M India $41.7M $0.3M Australia $41.3M $0.5M France $40.6M $0.4M Germany $36.8M $0.4M Russia $29.8M $0.5M Japan $28.5M $0.3M Indonesia $24.8M $0.1M Philippines $22.2M $0.1M Spain $21.7M $0.1M Italy $21.4M $0.1M Taiwan $19.6M $0.1M Hong Kong $18.9M $0.2M Other $246.5M $2.1M Total $1,106.4M $20.9M

===

Tuesday, May 15 Update: After cracking the top five films of all-time globally over the weekend — buoyed by China’s second biggest opening weekend in history — Avengers: Infinity War added another $30.7 million globally on Monday, including $4.6 million from North America and $26.1 million overseas. That overseas figure includes Monday’s $17.6 million haul from China alone, bringing the running the cume from the Middle Kingdom to $216.9 million.

Domestically, the Marvel epic now stands at $552.7 million as it remains in eighth place behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the all-time chart for the next few days. Likewise, the film remains in fifth place globally with a $1.638 billion total. It should overtake Jurassic World‘s $1.672 billion for fourth place before the coming weekend.

Below is the updated international breakdown.

Country Cume to Date Monday, May 14, Gross

China $216.9M $17.6M

Korea $85.2M $0.7M UK $83.3M $0.7M Brazil $56.2M $1.0M Mexico $55.3M $0.5M India $41.4M $0.4M Australia $40.9M $0.2M France $40.3M $0.3M Germany $36.4M $0.3M Russia $29.3M $0.6M Japan $28.2M $0.4M Indonesia $24.7M $0.2M Philippines $22.1M $0.3M Spain $21.5M $0.2M Italy $21.3M $0.1M Taiwan $19.5M $0.2M Hong Kong $18.8M $0.2M Other $244.3M $2.3M Total $1,085.5M $26.1M

===

Friday Update: Avengers: Infinity War added $6.8 million domestically and $17.4 million internationally on Thursday. Respective totals now stand at $485.9 million and $789.3 million for an overall global cume of $1.275 billion.

Infinity War passed Beauty and the Beast ($1.264 billion) for #12 on the all-time global chart yesterday. Notably, the film also passed The Jungle Book as the highest grossing western film of all-time in India.

While official estimates are not yet available from Disney, the film is poised for a massive debut in China this weekend.

International Breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Thursday, May 10 Gross

Korea $77.5M $0.9M UK $74.9M $1.1M Mexico $51.5M $0.7M Brazil $49.8M $1.0M India $39.2M $0.8M Australia $37.1M $0.4M France $36.5M $1.7M Germany $32.5M $2.0M Japan $25.5M $0.4M Russia $23.7M $1.1M Indonesia $23.3M $0.8M Philippines $20.9M $0.2M Italy $19.9M $0.2M Spain $19.8M $0.1M Taiwan $17.9M $0.2M Hong Kong $17.1M $0.2M Thailand $16.6M $0.2M Other $205.4M $5.5M Total $789.3M $17.4M

===

Thursday Update: Avengers: Infinity War grossed $7 million domestically and $17.1 million internationally on Wednesday, according to estimates provided by Disney.

The MCU entry’s totals now stand at $479.1 million domestically (surpassing Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time in North America) and $771.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide cume to $1.251 billion.

In advance of Infinity War‘s opening in China tomorrow, Wednesday’s totals vaulted it to No. 17 on the all-time list of highest-grossing international releases (surpassing Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Despicable Me 3, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast) and No. 13 on the all-time list of global releases (surpassing Fate of the Furious).

– Chris Eggertsen

International Breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Wednesday, May 9 Gross

Korea $76.7M $1.0M UK $73.8M $1.4M Mexico $50.8M $0.7M Brazil $48.8M $1.5M India $38.4M $0.7M Australia $36.7M $0.5M France $34.8M $1.1M Germany $30.6M $1.0M Japan $25.1M $0.6M Indonesia $22.5M $0.5M Russia $22.7M $1.4M Philippines $20.7M $0.2M Italy $19.7M $0.2M Spain $19.9M $0.9M Taiwan $17.6M $0.3M Hong Kong $16.9M $0.3M Thailand $16.4M $0.3M Other $199.8M $4.7M Total $771.9M $17.1M

Wednesday Update: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Infinity War added $10.6 million domestically and $17.3 million internationally to its box office haul on Tuesday.

That brings the respective cumes to $472.0 million (remaining at #13 behind The Phantom Menace‘s $474.5 million) and $754.9 million, the latter of which puts Infinity War in the top 20 international grosses of all-time as it surpassed Captain America: Civil War ($745 million) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($742 million). All this before the pic’s China release on May 11.

Globally, Infinity War has amassed $1.2269 billion thus far and eclipses Iron Man ($1.215 billion) at #14 on the all-time chart.

The studio also reports that the film is now officially the highest grossing MCU release ever in the United Kingdom/Ireland with $72.5 million to date.

International territories break down as follows:

Country Cume to Date Tuesday, May 8 Gross