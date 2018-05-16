‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Climbs to $1.665 Billion Globally on Tuesday, Including $230.2M Cume-to-Date in China

Wednesday, May 16 Update: Avengers: Infinity War added $26.9 million globally on Tuesday, including $6.0 million from North America and $13.3 million from China. The global total now stands at $1.665 billion, remaining in fifth place all-time for one more day behind Jurassic World‘s $1.672 billion.

Domestically, Infinity War now stands at $558.7 million as it remains in eighth place all-time behind Last Jedi‘s $620.2 million. Yesterday’s overall $20.9 million international gross brought the overseas cume to $1.106 billion, remaining in fifth place all-time behind The Force Awakens ($1.132 billion).

Yesterday’s international breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Tuesday, May 15 Gross
China $230.2M $13.3M
Korea $85.8M $0.7M
UK $83.9M $0.6M
Brazil $56.8M $0.6M
Mexico $55.9M $0.6M
India $41.7M $0.3M
Australia $41.3M $0.5M
France $40.6M $0.4M
Germany $36.8M $0.4M
Russia $29.8M $0.5M
Japan $28.5M $0.3M
Indonesia $24.8M $0.1M
Philippines $22.2M $0.1M
Spain $21.7M $0.1M
Italy $21.4M $0.1M
Taiwan $19.6M $0.1M
Hong Kong $18.9M $0.2M
Other $246.5M $2.1M
Total $1,106.4M $20.9M

Tuesday, May 15 Update: After cracking the top five films of all-time globally over the weekend — buoyed by China’s second biggest opening weekend in history — Avengers: Infinity War added another $30.7 million globally on Monday, including $4.6 million from North America and $26.1 million overseas. That overseas figure includes Monday’s $17.6 million haul from China alone, bringing the running the cume from the Middle Kingdom to $216.9 million.

Domestically, the Marvel epic now stands at $552.7 million as it remains in eighth place behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the all-time chart for the next few days. Likewise, the film remains in fifth place globally with a $1.638 billion total. It should overtake Jurassic World‘s $1.672 billion for fourth place before the coming weekend.

Below is the updated international breakdown.

Country Cume to Date Monday, May 14, Gross
China $216.9M $17.6M
Korea $85.2M $0.7M
UK $83.3M $0.7M
Brazil $56.2M $1.0M
Mexico $55.3M $0.5M
India $41.4M $0.4M
Australia $40.9M $0.2M
France $40.3M $0.3M
Germany $36.4M $0.3M
Russia $29.3M $0.6M
Japan $28.2M $0.4M
Indonesia $24.7M $0.2M
Philippines $22.1M $0.3M
Spain $21.5M $0.2M
Italy $21.3M $0.1M
Taiwan $19.5M $0.2M
Hong Kong $18.8M $0.2M
Other $244.3M $2.3M
Total $1,085.5M $26.1M

Friday Update: Avengers: Infinity War added $6.8 million domestically and $17.4 million internationally on Thursday. Respective totals now stand at $485.9 million and $789.3 million for an overall global cume of $1.275 billion.

Infinity War passed Beauty and the Beast ($1.264 billion) for #12 on the all-time global chart yesterday. Notably, the film also passed The Jungle Book as the highest grossing western film of all-time in India.

While official estimates are not yet available from Disney, the film is poised for a massive debut in China this weekend.

International Breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Thursday, May 10 Gross
Korea $77.5M $0.9M
UK $74.9M $1.1M
Mexico $51.5M $0.7M
Brazil $49.8M $1.0M
India $39.2M $0.8M
Australia $37.1M $0.4M
France $36.5M $1.7M
Germany $32.5M $2.0M
Japan $25.5M $0.4M
Russia $23.7M $1.1M
Indonesia $23.3M $0.8M
Philippines $20.9M $0.2M
Italy $19.9M $0.2M
Spain $19.8M $0.1M
Taiwan $17.9M $0.2M
Hong Kong $17.1M $0.2M
Thailand $16.6M $0.2M
Other $205.4M $5.5M
Total $789.3M $17.4M

Thursday Update: Avengers: Infinity War grossed $7 million domestically and $17.1 million internationally on Wednesday, according to estimates provided by Disney.

The MCU entry’s totals now stand at $479.1 million domestically (surpassing Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time in North America) and $771.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide cume to $1.251 billion.

In advance of Infinity War‘s opening in China tomorrow, Wednesday’s totals vaulted it to No. 17 on the all-time list of highest-grossing international releases (surpassing Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Despicable Me 3, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast) and No. 13 on the all-time list of global releases (surpassing Fate of the Furious).

– Chris Eggertsen

International Breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Wednesday, May 9 Gross
Korea $76.7M $1.0M
UK $73.8M $1.4M
Mexico $50.8M $0.7M
Brazil $48.8M $1.5M
India $38.4M $0.7M
Australia $36.7M $0.5M
France $34.8M $1.1M
Germany $30.6M $1.0M
Japan $25.1M $0.6M
Indonesia $22.5M $0.5M
Russia $22.7M $1.4M
Philippines $20.7M $0.2M
Italy $19.7M $0.2M
Spain $19.9M $0.9M
Taiwan $17.6M $0.3M
Hong Kong $16.9M $0.3M
Thailand $16.4M $0.3M
Other $199.8M $4.7M
Total $771.9M $17.1M

Wednesday Update: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Infinity War added $10.6 million domestically and $17.3 million internationally to its box office haul on Tuesday.

That brings the respective cumes to $472.0 million (remaining at #13 behind The Phantom Menace‘s $474.5 million) and $754.9 million, the latter of which puts Infinity War in the top 20 international grosses of all-time as it surpassed Captain America: Civil War ($745 million) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($742 million). All this before the pic’s China release on May 11.

Globally, Infinity War has amassed $1.2269 billion thus far and eclipses Iron Man ($1.215 billion) at #14 on the all-time chart.

The studio also reports that the film is now officially the highest grossing MCU release ever in the United Kingdom/Ireland with $72.5 million to date.

International territories break down as follows:

Country Cume to Date Tuesday, May 8 Gross
Korea $75.7M $1.0M
UK $72.5M $1.4M
Mexico $50.1M $0.8M
Brazil $47.4M $1.5M
India $37.7M $0.8M
Australia $36.2M $0.7M
France $33.7M $1.7M
Germany $29.6M $0.6M
Japan $24.5M $0.5M
Indonesia $22.0M $0.4M
Russia $21.3M $1.6M
Philippines $20.5M $0.3M
Italy $19.5M $0.3M
Spain $19.0M $0.7M
Taiwan $17.4M $0.3M
Hong Kong $16.6M $0.3M
Thailand $16.2M $0.2M
Other $195.1M $4.3M
Total $754.9M $17.3M
