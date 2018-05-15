‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaches $1.64 Billion Globally on Monday, Including $216.9M Tally from China
Tuesday, May 15 Update: After cracking the top five films of all-time globally over the weekend — buoyed by China’s second biggest opening weekend in history — Avengers: Infinity War added another $30.7 million globally on Monday, including $4.6 million from North America and $26.1 million overseas. That overseas figure includes Monday’s $17.6 million haul from China alone, bringing the running the cume from the Middle Kingdom to $216.9 million.
Domestically, the Marvel epic now stands at $552.7 million as it remains in eighth place behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the all-time chart for the next few days. Likewise, the film remains in fifth place globally with a $1.638 billion total. It should overtake Jurassic World‘s $1.672 billion for fourth place before the coming weekend.
Below is the updated international breakdown.
|Country
|Cume to Date
|Monday, May 14, Gross
|China
|$216.9M
|$17.6M
|Korea
|$85.2M
|$0.7M
|UK
|$83.3M
|$0.7M
|Brazil
|$56.2M
|$1.0M
|Mexico
|$55.3M
|$0.5M
|India
|$41.4M
|$0.4M
|Australia
|$40.9M
|$0.2M
|France
|$40.3M
|$0.3M
|Germany
|$36.4M
|$0.3M
|Russia
|$29.3M
|$0.6M
|Japan
|$28.2M
|$0.4M
|Indonesia
|$24.7M
|$0.2M
|Philippines
|$22.1M
|$0.3M
|Spain
|$21.5M
|$0.2M
|Italy
|$21.3M
|$0.1M
|Taiwan
|$19.5M
|$0.2M
|Hong Kong
|$18.8M
|$0.2M
|Other
|$244.3M
|$2.3M
|Total
|$1,085.5M
|$26.1M
===
Friday Update: Avengers: Infinity War added $6.8 million domestically and $17.4 million internationally on Thursday. Respective totals now stand at $485.9 million and $789.3 million for an overall global cume of $1.275 billion.
Infinity War passed Beauty and the Beast ($1.264 billion) for #12 on the all-time global chart yesterday. Notably, the film also passed The Jungle Book as the highest grossing western film of all-time in India.
While official estimates are not yet available from Disney, the film is poised for a massive debut in China this weekend.
International Breakdown:
|Country
|Cume to Date
|Thursday, May 10 Gross
|Korea
|$77.5M
|$0.9M
|UK
|$74.9M
|$1.1M
|Mexico
|$51.5M
|$0.7M
|Brazil
|$49.8M
|$1.0M
|India
|$39.2M
|$0.8M
|Australia
|$37.1M
|$0.4M
|France
|$36.5M
|$1.7M
|Germany
|$32.5M
|$2.0M
|Japan
|$25.5M
|$0.4M
|Russia
|$23.7M
|$1.1M
|Indonesia
|$23.3M
|$0.8M
|Philippines
|$20.9M
|$0.2M
|Italy
|$19.9M
|$0.2M
|Spain
|$19.8M
|$0.1M
|Taiwan
|$17.9M
|$0.2M
|Hong Kong
|$17.1M
|$0.2M
|Thailand
|$16.6M
|$0.2M
|Other
|$205.4M
|$5.5M
|Total
|$789.3M
|$17.4M
===
Thursday Update: Avengers: Infinity War grossed $7 million domestically and $17.1 million internationally on Wednesday, according to estimates provided by Disney.
The MCU entry’s totals now stand at $479.1 million domestically (surpassing Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time in North America) and $771.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide cume to $1.251 billion.
In advance of Infinity War‘s opening in China tomorrow, Wednesday’s totals vaulted it to No. 17 on the all-time list of highest-grossing international releases (surpassing Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Despicable Me 3, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast) and No. 13 on the all-time list of global releases (surpassing Fate of the Furious).
– Chris Eggertsen
International Breakdown:
|Country
|Cume to Date
|Wednesday, May 9 Gross
|Korea
|$76.7M
|$1.0M
|UK
|$73.8M
|$1.4M
|Mexico
|$50.8M
|$0.7M
|Brazil
|$48.8M
|$1.5M
|India
|$38.4M
|$0.7M
|Australia
|$36.7M
|$0.5M
|France
|$34.8M
|$1.1M
|Germany
|$30.6M
|$1.0M
|Japan
|$25.1M
|$0.6M
|Indonesia
|$22.5M
|$0.5M
|Russia
|$22.7M
|$1.4M
|Philippines
|$20.7M
|$0.2M
|Italy
|$19.7M
|$0.2M
|Spain
|$19.9M
|$0.9M
|Taiwan
|$17.6M
|$0.3M
|Hong Kong
|$16.9M
|$0.3M
|Thailand
|$16.4M
|$0.3M
|Other
|$199.8M
|$4.7M
|Total
|$771.9M
|$17.1M
Wednesday Update: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Infinity War added $10.6 million domestically and $17.3 million internationally to its box office haul on Tuesday.
That brings the respective cumes to $472.0 million (remaining at #13 behind The Phantom Menace‘s $474.5 million) and $754.9 million, the latter of which puts Infinity War in the top 20 international grosses of all-time as it surpassed Captain America: Civil War ($745 million) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($742 million). All this before the pic’s China release on May 11.
Globally, Infinity War has amassed $1.2269 billion thus far and eclipses Iron Man ($1.215 billion) at #14 on the all-time chart.
The studio also reports that the film is now officially the highest grossing MCU release ever in the United Kingdom/Ireland with $72.5 million to date.
International territories break down as follows:
|Country
|Cume to Date
|Tuesday, May 8 Gross
|Korea
|$75.7M
|$1.0M
|UK
|$72.5M
|$1.4M
|Mexico
|$50.1M
|$0.8M
|Brazil
|$47.4M
|$1.5M
|India
|$37.7M
|$0.8M
|Australia
|$36.2M
|$0.7M
|France
|$33.7M
|$1.7M
|Germany
|$29.6M
|$0.6M
|Japan
|$24.5M
|$0.5M
|Indonesia
|$22.0M
|$0.4M
|Russia
|$21.3M
|$1.6M
|Philippines
|$20.5M
|$0.3M
|Italy
|$19.5M
|$0.3M
|Spain
|$19.0M
|$0.7M
|Taiwan
|$17.4M
|$0.3M
|Hong Kong
|$16.6M
|$0.3M
|Thailand
|$16.2M
|$0.2M
|Other
|$195.1M
|$4.3M
|Total
|$754.9M
|$17.3M
