‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaches $1.275 Billion Globally on Thursday Ahead of China Debut

Friday Update: Avengers: Infinity War added $6.8 million domestically and $17.4 million internationally on Thursday. Respective totals now stand at $485.9 million and $789.3 million for an overall global cume of $1.275 billion.

Infinity War passed Beauty and the Beast ($1.264 billion) for #12 on the all-time global chart yesterday. Notably, the film also passed The Jungle Book as the highest grossing western film of all-time in India.

While official estimates are not yet available from Disney, the film is poised for a massive debut in China this weekend.

International Breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Thursday, May 10 Gross

Korea $77.5M $0.9M UK $74.9M $1.1M Mexico $51.5M $0.7M Brazil $49.8M $1.0M India $39.2M $0.8M Australia $37.1M $0.4M France $36.5M $1.7M Germany $32.5M $2.0M Japan $25.5M $0.4M Russia $23.7M $1.1M Indonesia $23.3M $0.8M Philippines $20.9M $0.2M Italy $19.9M $0.2M Spain $19.8M $0.1M Taiwan $17.9M $0.2M Hong Kong $17.1M $0.2M Thailand $16.6M $0.2M Other $205.4M $5.5M Total $789.3M $17.4M

Thursday Update: Avengers: Infinity War grossed $7 million domestically and $17.1 million internationally on Wednesday, according to estimates provided by Disney.

The MCU entry’s totals now stand at $479.1 million domestically (surpassing Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time in North America) and $771.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide cume to $1.251 billion.

In advance of Infinity War‘s opening in China tomorrow, Wednesday’s totals vaulted it to No. 17 on the all-time list of highest-grossing international releases (surpassing Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Despicable Me 3, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast) and No. 13 on the all-time list of global releases (surpassing Fate of the Furious).

– Chris Eggertsen

International Breakdown:

Country Cume to Date Wednesday, May 9 Gross

Korea $76.7M $1.0M UK $73.8M $1.4M Mexico $50.8M $0.7M Brazil $48.8M $1.5M India $38.4M $0.7M Australia $36.7M $0.5M France $34.8M $1.1M Germany $30.6M $1.0M Japan $25.1M $0.6M Indonesia $22.5M $0.5M Russia $22.7M $1.4M Philippines $20.7M $0.2M Italy $19.7M $0.2M Spain $19.9M $0.9M Taiwan $17.6M $0.3M Hong Kong $16.9M $0.3M Thailand $16.4M $0.3M Other $199.8M $4.7M Total $771.9M $17.1M

Wednesday Update: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Infinity War added $10.6 million domestically and $17.3 million internationally to its box office haul on Tuesday.

That brings the respective cumes to $472.0 million (remaining at #13 behind The Phantom Menace‘s $474.5 million) and $754.9 million, the latter of which puts Infinity War in the top 20 international grosses of all-time as it surpassed Captain America: Civil War ($745 million) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($742 million). All this before the pic’s China release on May 11.

Globally, Infinity War has amassed $1.2269 billion thus far and eclipses Iron Man ($1.215 billion) at #14 on the all-time chart.

The studio also reports that the film is now officially the highest grossing MCU release ever in the United Kingdom/Ireland with $72.5 million to date.

International territories break down as follows:

Country Cume to Date Tuesday, May 8 Gross