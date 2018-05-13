Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Repeats at No. 1 with $61.8M; ‘Life of the Party’ Takes 2nd with $18.5M

Avengers: Infinity War captured the box office crown for the third weekend in a row, bringing in an estimated $61.8 million and easily beating out two newcomers in wide release.

The Marvel juggernaut has now topped $550 million domestically after 17 days of release, leapfrogging over Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, Rogue One and The Dark Knight to place it eighth on the list of all-time blockbusters in North America. As we reported previously, Infinity War is the second-fastest film to $500 million after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, having reached the milestone in only 15 days. It’s also the third highest-grossing movie in the MCU after only Black Panther ($694.7 million) and The Avengers ($623.3 million).

As third weekends go, Infinity War now boasts the fourth best performance of all time in that regard, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90.2 million), Avatar ($68.4 million), and Black Panther ($66.3 million). This will undoubtedly be its final weekend on top, as Marvel stablemate Deadpool 2 is slated to crush all comers when it opens next Friday.

In second place, Warner Bros.’ Life of the Party took in a decent $18.5 million in its opening frame, debuting similarly to the Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched which opened to $19.5 million over Mother’s Day weekend 2017. While that result is nothing to sneeze at, this is nevertheless the lowest debut for a wide-release Melissa McCarthy comedy since she shot to movie stardom in Bridesmaids back in 2011 (Tammy was previously the lowest at $21.5 million). Reviews for the film were mixed-to-negative, while audience exit surveys resulted in a so-so “B” Cinemascore. The audience breakdown was 70% female to 30% male, and 63% over the age of 35.

McCarthy’s big-screen trajectory has been slightly on the downswing over the last couple of years. Her last big-screen comedy The Boss debuted higher with $23.5 million, but suffered steep weekend-to-weekend declines and ultimately ended its run with $63.2 million, making it the lowest-grossing solo McCarthy vehicle in North America to date. If Life of the Party suffers similar declines, it’s looking to set a new low for the actress in terms of box office.

The weekend’s other wide opener Breaking In took third place, grossing a healthy $16.5 million in its debut. The film’s performance is especially impressive given that it debuted on 1,000 fewer screens than Life of the Party, giving it a very good per-screen average of $6,504. It doesn’t hurt that the Universal thriller, which stars Gabrielle Union as a woman fighting to save her children during a home invasion, boasts a reported budget of just $6 million. The studio wisely capitalized on the Mother’s Day frame in opening the film, giving it a nice tie-in with the holiday. Comparing it with similar recent releases, the opening came in between When the Bough Breaks, which debuted to $14.2 million in September of 2016, and Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, which opened to $17.1 million back in March.

Like Life of the Party, Breaking In skewed heavily female (65% to 35%), while 52% of the audience was African-American. It’s the latest hit for producer Will Packer, who was also behind last summer’s breakout hit Girls Trip as well as films like Ride Along, Almost Christmas and The Wedding Ringer.

After debuting to a very good $14.7 million last weekend, MGM/Lionsgate’s Anna Faris-Eugenio Derbez comedy Overboard added nearly 400 screens and came in fourth with an estimated $10.1 million in its sophomore frame, representing a drop of just 31 percent. The remake has grossed $29.5 million after ten days of release, putting it about on pace with Faris’s The House Bunny, which debuted to $14.5 million back in 2008 and had $27.8 million by the end of its second weekend. With a reported budget of $12 million, this is a very good result for the comedy two-hander, which successfully tapped into Derbez’s large Latin-American fanbase.

Perennial Top 10 finisher A Quiet Place continued its massively-successful run with another $6,4 million in fifth place, bringing the horror blockbuster’s total to a sizzling $169.5 million. After six weekends of play, the John Krasinski-Emily Blunt scare flick is now just a few million shy of Get Out‘s lifetime gross of $176 million, and it will easily surpass that total by the end of its run.

Sixth went to I Feel Pretty, which boasted another good hold with $3.7 million in its fourth weekend and $43.8 million so far. Thanks to the film’s strong legs, it’s now pacing slightly ahead of Snatched at the same point in its run. That film finished with $45.8 million, a total Pretty is now set to surpass.

In seventh, Warner Bros./New Line actioner Rampage grossed $3.3 million in its fifth weekend, giving the Dwayne Johnson vehicle a total of $89.7 million in North America. Eighth place went to Tully, which took in an estimated $2.2 million in its second weekend. Though it held well, dropping just 31 percent, the third collaboration between writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman has so far brought in just $6.9 million, a disappointing result compared with 2011’s Young Adult ($16.3 million) and especially Juno, which grossed a massive $143.4 million domestically back in 2007.

Rounding out the Top 10, Black Panther came in ninth, spending its 13th weekend in the Top 10 with $1.9 million. With a total of $696.1 million so far, the MCU release is creeping ever closer to the $700 million mark, a milestone only two other films – Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens – have reached in North America. In tenth, Blockers grossed $1.13 million, giving the Universal comedy a decent $58.1 million total as it nears the end of its theatrical run.

Overseas Update:

Avengers: Infinity War had a massive estimated $200 million debut in China over the weekend, giving it a global weekend take of $349 million and a worldwide total of $1.607 billion. That makes it the fifth highest-grossing film of all time globally and the highest-grossing superhero movie ever worldwide, surpassing both Black Panther and the two previous Avengers installments this weekend. It’s now the highest-grossing title ever in a slew of markets including Brazil ($55.6 million), the Philippines ($21.8 million), and Malaysia ($16.6 million).

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 11 – SUN, MAY. 13

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Infinity War $61,817,000 -46% 4,474 0 $13,817 $547,829,103 3 Disney 2 Life Of The Party $18,500,000 — 3,656 — $5,060 $18,500,000 1 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 Breaking In $16,500,000 — 2,537 — $6,504 $16,500,000 1 Universal Pictures 4 Overboard $10,100,000 -31% 2,006 383 $5,035 $29,593,977 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion 5 A Quiet Place $6,400,000 -18% 3,144 -269 $2,036 $169,552,634 6 Paramount 6 I Feel Pretty $3,710,000 -27% 2,858 -374 $1,298 $43,856,576 4 STX Entertainment 7 Rampage $3,380,000 -27% 2,548 -603 $1,327 $89,744,663 5 Warner Bros 8 Tully $2,240,000 -32% 1,356 3 $1,652 $6,983,060 2 Focus Features 9 Black Panther $1,932,000 -41% 1,370 -271 $1,410 $696,186,611 13 Disney 10 Blockers $1,129,000 -36% 1,111 -561 $1,016 $58,140,635 6 Universal 11 Isle of Dogs $1,050,000 30% 1,046 344 $1,004 $29,929,374 8 Fox Searchlight 12 Super Troopers 2 $1,025,000 -45% 1,379 -739 $743 $27,425,577 4 20th Century Fox 13 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $900,000 -52% 1,269 -635 $709 $39,710,900 5 Universal 14 A Wrinkle in Time $800,000 95% 1,984 1690 $403 $96,455,876 10 Walt Disney Pictures 15 Bad Samaritan $510,000 -70% 1,546 -461 $330 $3,079,925 2 Electric Entertainment

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 RBG $1,165,000 101% 180 146 $6,472 $2,002,767 2 Magnolia Pictures 2 Ready Player One $900,000 -32% 804 -601 $1,119 $134,570,919 7 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks 3 Disobedience $437,859 43% 100 69 $4,379 $1,206,060 3 Bleecker Street 4 Sherlock Gnomes $400,000 0% 608 -28 $658 $41,753,940 8 Paramount / MGM 5 102 Not Out $275,000 -43% 102 0 $2,696 $966,389 2 Sony Pictures Releasing International 6 Traffik $245,000 -69% 381 -366 $643 $8,879,614 4 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 7 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $190,000 -51% 257 -141 $739 $43,225,076 7 Lionsgate 8 The Death of Stalin $121,764 -29% 130 -70 $937 $7,692,932 10 IFC Films 9 The Miracle Season $119,000 -30% 234 -96 $509 $9,921,786 6 LD Entertainment 10 Lean on Pete $64,750 -50% 129 -58 $502 $1,052,965 6 A24