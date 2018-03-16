Fandango: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tops ‘Black Panther’ & ‘Batman v Superman’ As Company’s Best-Selling Superhero Movie In First 24 Hours of Presales
UPDATE: Fandango reports that Avengers: Infinity War has broken the company’s record for fastest selling superhero movie after one day. Their full release, followed by the earlier reports:
LOS ANGELES – MARCH 16, 2018 – Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” has already broken Fandango’s record for best-selling superhero movie in the first 24 hours of presales. Advance tickets for “Infinity War” went on sale on Fandango at 6 am PST/9 am EST today — and within just six hours, it surpassed all other superhero movies, including the previous top two record holders, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Black Panther,” respectively.
According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 film fans buying tickets to “Infinity War” this morning:
- 97% can’t wait to see how dozens of heroes work together in the same film
- 94% are excited to see different franchise characters (“Guardians,” “Avengers,” etc.) meeting one another for the first time.
- 92% see “Infinity War” as the culmination of all of the MCU films before it.
- 87% have seen all of the MCU movies.
- 71% saw “Black Panther” on the big screen.
- 60% claim “Black Panther” made them even more excited to see “Avengers: Infinity War.”
With every Fandango VIP purchase of “Infinity War” tickets, Fandango FanShop is offering a complimentary “Infinity War” poster by popular artist Kaz Oomori, while supplies last. Fans have the option to choose one of five exclusive posters featuring Black Panther, Okoye, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy and many others.
