Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Repeats at No. 1 with Huge $112.5M Sophomore Frame; ‘Overboard’ Makes a Splash in 2nd with $14.7M

Following its phenomenal record-breaking debut last wekeend, Avengers: Infinity War superpowered its way to a stellar sophomore frame with an estimated $112.5 million, giving it the second-highest sophomore frame in history after Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Infinity War‘s total now stands at a massive $450.8 million after just ten days of release, putting it 16 percent behind The Force Awakens at the same point. That said, the comparison isn’t an entirely fair one, as the Star Wars reboot opened over the Christmas season when many kids are out of school, giving it a higher earning potential during the week. Among films to open above $200 million, Infinity War‘s second-weekend drop is significantly higher than that of Black Panther (which dropped just 44 percent in its sophomore frame) and slightly bigger than both the original Avengers or Jurassic World, which had second-weekend drops of 50 and 49 percent, respectively. Nonetheless, it’s a good hold for a film that blasted past all expectations in its opening frame last weekend and yesterday broke the record for fastest movie to $1 billion globally (it managed the feat in just 11 days).

Good word of mouth was a key factor in Infinity Wars‘ healthy hold this weekend. Comparing it to last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is instructive in this regard. Despite boasting the second-highest opening weekend of all time when it opened last December, the polarizing franchise installment plummeted 67 percent in weekend two after many fans revolted over plot turns they viewed as betraying George Lucas’ original mythology. Conversely, Infinity War has clearly satisfied its intended fan base, compelling many to see it multiple times in theaters. Among MCU releases, this weekend it surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, and Iron Man 3 to become the fourth highest-grossing Marvel film of all time.

In second place, Lionsgate and Pantelion’s Overboard remake proved to be a successful feat of counter-programming, as the Anna Faris-Eugenio Derbez comedy took in a very good $14.7 million in its opening frame despite a poor critical showing. The debut is particularly impressive given that the film opened on just 1,623 screens; that’s less than half the number that I Feel Pretty opened at two weekends ago, yet it managed to bring in nearly as much. Overboard benefitted not only from Faris’s existing fan base but the starpower of Eugenio Derbez, whose previous comedies How to be a Latin Lover and the Spanish-language Instructions Not Included brought in an impressive $32.1 and $44.4 million in North America, respectively. This opening improved on that of Latin Lover, which debuted to $12.2 million last April. This is the biggest opening weekend in the history of Pantelion, which aims to give movies targeted at Latin audiences wider releases in the U.S.

Among Anna Faris comedies, Overboard represents the actress’s best opening weekend in nearly a decade. Back in 2008, her breakthrough big-screen vehicle The House Bunny debuted to $14.5 million and went on to gross a very good $48.2 million in North America. Depending on how Overboard holds up in the coming weeks, it could be headed for a final domestic total somewhere in that ballpark. In any event, this is an impressive start for the film, whose audience skewed heavily female (61%) and older (83% of the audience was over the age of 25).

The weekend’s other two wide openers didn’t fare as well. Tully, the latest from writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman, finished in six place with an estimated $3.18 million in its debut frame, giving it a so-so per-theater average of $2,350 on 1,353 screens. The comedy-drama starring Charlize Theron has received strong reviews but seems to have gotten lost among the slew of higher-profile releases leading into the summer season. Comparing it to Cody and Reitman’s last release, 2011’s Young Adult, isn’t really an adequate comparison as that film opened in limited release before going wider in subsequent weeks. Nonetheless, Tully doesn’t look likely to finish anywhere near that film’s final domestic total of $16.3 million.

Opening even lower despite debuting on about 700 more screens was Bad Samaritan, which eked out a tenth-place finish with just $1.7 million. The horror-thriller starring David Tennant simply didn’t register in the way it needed to on a crowded weekend, and it doesn’t help that Tennant’s box office pull in the States is slim (Doctor Who fans notwithstanding). The pitch-dark subject matter also perhaps didn’t play well with audiences warming up for the light-hearted summer movie season. Reviews for the film – the first wide release for Electric Entertainment – were mixed.

Among holdovers, A Quiet Place continued to impress in its fifth weekend of play, dropping just one spot to No. 3 with an estimated $7.6 million. That raises the horror blockbuster’s North American total to a sizzling $159.8 million. The film is now within striking distance of last year’s horror sensation Get Out, which took in just over $176 million by the end of its run.

In fourth place, I Feel Pretty posted a good 40 percent hold in its third weekend of release with $4.9 million, bringing its domestic total to a so-so $37.8 million. The Amy Schumer comedy is posting better holds than her previous starring vehicle Snatched, but given its slower start Pretty should ultimately finish about in line with that film’s $45.8 million domestic total.

Fifth place went to Warner Bros.’ Rampage, which took in an estimated $4.6 million in its fourth weekend of release. The Dwayne Johnson actioner has racked up $84.7 million so far and looks headed for a total slightly below $100 million. In seventh, Black Panther took in an estimated $3.14 million, bringing its North American total to a massive $693.1 million in 12 weeks. Eighth went to Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, which took in an estimated $1.89 million in its fourth weekend for a domestic total of $38.2 million. And in ninth, Super Troopers 2 brought in an estimated $1.81 in weekend three, bringing the crowdfunded Broken Lizard comedy’s total to $25.4 million in North America.

Limited Release:

In its second weekend, Bleecker Street’s critically-acclaimed Disobedience expanded from 5 to 31 theaters and took in $310,272, good for a per-theater average of $10,009 and a domestic total of $638,645. The Rachel McAdams-Rachel Weisz drama is set to expand further in the coming weeks.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 4 – SUN, MAY. 6

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Infinity War $112,474,000 -56% 4,474 0 $25,139 $450,806,540 2 Disney 2 Overboard $14,750,000 — 1,623 — $9,088 $14,750,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 3 A Quiet Place $7,600,000 -31% 3,413 -152 $2,227 $159,894,386 5 Paramount 4 I Feel Pretty $4,900,000 -40% 3,232 -208 $1,516 $37,798,283 3 STX Entertainment 5 Rampage $4,620,000 -36% 3,151 -357 $1,466 $84,784,310 4 Warner Bros 6 Tully $3,186,000 — 1,353 — $2,355 $3,186,000 1 Focus Features 7 Black Panther $3,146,000 -34% 1,641 -9 $1,917 $693,126,615 12 Disney 8 Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $1,886,000 -42% 1,904 -516 $991 $38,236,360 4 Universal 9 Super Troopers 2 $1,815,000 -51% 2,118 -7 $857 $25,445,701 3 20th Century Fox 10 Bad Samaritan $1,758,000 — 2,007 — $876 $1,758,000 1 Electric Entertainment 11 Blockers $1,695,000 -43% 1,672 -652 $1,014 $56,166,500 5 Universal 12 Ready Player One $1,310,000 -49% 1,405 -960 $932 $133,054,504 6 Warner Bros. / DreamWorks

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Isle of Dogs $790,000 -45% 702 -299 $1,125 $28,453,046 7 Fox Searchlight 2 Traffik $750,000 -55% 747 -299 $1,004 $8,214,560 3 Lionsgate / Summit / Codeblack Films 3 102 Not Out $480,000 — 102 — $4,706 $480,000 1 Sony Pictures Releasing International 4 I Can Only Imagine $435,550 -44% 660 -310 $660 $81,904,417 8 Roadside Attractions 5 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $390,000 -39% 398 -142 $980 $42,878,291 6 Lionsgate 6 A Wrinkle in Time $387,000 -61% 294 -77 $1,316 $95,472,581 9 Walt Disney Pictures 7 Sherlock Gnomes $360,000 -47% 636 -95 $566 $41,179,888 7 Paramount / MGM 8 Chappaquiddick $335,000 -52% 516 -188 $649 $16,502,391 5 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 9 The Death of Stalin $181,623 -20% 200 50 $908 $7,490,528 9 IFC Films 10 The Miracle Season $167,000 -43% 330 -100 $506 $9,718,647 5 LD Entertainment 11 Lean on Pete $121,110 -50% 187 20 $648 $906,049 5 A24 12 Beirut $104,875 -61% 140 -97 $749 $4,775,582 4 Bleecker Street