‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Earns Best Global Opening Ever w/ $630M

The number were almost “infinite” as Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War opened with the best global opening and second-best overseas opening of all time.

Starting with $380 million overseas, that’s the second-highest overseas opening ever, behind only last summer’s The Fate of the Furious with $443.1 million.

Most impressively, Infinity War racked up that overseas total without China, where it won’t be released until May.

The highly-anticipated superhero film had opened in dozens of markets on Wednesday or Thursday, prior to the film’s Friday domestic release.

It’s also the best global opening ever with an estimated $650 million total, beating the previous record holder which was also The Fate of the Furious with $541.9 million.

Top grossing markets in Infinity War‘s opening include the United Kingdom with $42.2 million, South Korea with $39.2 million, and Mexico with $25.1 million.

That’s combined with the film’s estimated $250.0 million million domestic start, which would make it the top domestic opening weekend of all time in pure dollars.

