‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Already #15 Highest Global Earner All Time, #24 Overseas

Disney’s Avengers: Infinity War became the fastest film to ever reach $1 billion globally this weekend, after only 11 days.

Now, with $1.16 billion accumulated worldwide, it’s already the 15th biggest earning film of all time globally.

Its $713.3 million overseas total also ranks it as the 24th highest of all time on that measure — and that’s without a release in China yet.

Four of the films above it on the global list are fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, though it’s looking as though Infinity War could ultimately surpass all of them when it’s all said and done.

The Avengers is currently #5 with $1.51 billion globally, Avengers: Age of Ultron is #7 with $1.40 billion, Black Panther is currently #9 (and still rising) with $1.33 billion, and Iron Man 3 is #14 with $1.21 billion.

It’s looking very possible that Infinity War could even reach or pass $2 billion globally by the time it finishes its theatrical run. That’s a feat only accomplished by three other films: Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Infinity War began last weekend by posting the biggest global opening ever at $640.5 million — and that was without having opened in China until later this month.

This weekend it earned $275.1 million globally, a 57 percent decline. Yet that was helped by opening in Russia, where it has just posted the best opening weekend there of all time with $17.6 million.

Top grossing overseas markets to date include South Korea with $69.1 million, the United Kingdom with $67.2 million, Mexico with $48.7 million, Brazil with $44.3 million, and India with $35.7 million.