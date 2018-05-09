‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaches $1.2269 Billion Globally on Tuesday, Eclipsing ‘Iron Man 3’ at #14 All-Time
Wednesday Update: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Infinity War added $10.6 million domestically and $17.3 million internationally to its box office haul on Tuesday.
That brings the respective cumes to $472.0 million (remaining at #13 behind The Phantom Menace‘s $474.5 million) and $754.9 million, the latter of which puts Infinity War in the top 20 international grosses of all-time as it surpassed Captain America: Civil War ($745 million) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($742 million). All this before the pic’s China release on May 11.
Globally, Infinity War has amassed $1.2269 billion thus far and eclipses Iron Man ($1.215 billion) at #14 on the all-time chart.
The studio also reports that the film is now officially the highest grossing MCU release ever in the United Kingdom/Ireland with $72.5 million to date.
International territories break down as follows:
|Country
|Cume to Date
|Tuesday, May 8 Gross
|Korea
|$75.7M
|$1.0M
|UK
|$72.5M
|$1.4M
|Mexico
|$50.1M
|$0.8M
|Brazil
|$47.4M
|$1.5M
|India
|$37.7M
|$0.8M
|Australia
|$36.2M
|$0.7M
|France
|$33.7M
|$1.7M
|Germany
|$29.6M
|$0.6M
|Japan
|$24.5M
|$0.5M
|Indonesia
|$22.0M
|$0.4M
|Russia
|$21.3M
|$1.6M
|Philippines
|$20.5M
|$0.3M
|Italy
|$19.5M
|$0.3M
|Spain
|$19.0M
|$0.7M
|Taiwan
|$17.4M
|$0.3M
|Hong Kong
|$16.6M
|$0.3M
|Thailand
|$16.2M
|$0.2M
|Other
|$195.1M
|$4.3M
|Total
|$754.9M
|$17.3M
