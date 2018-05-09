‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaches $1.2269 Billion Globally on Tuesday, Eclipsing ‘Iron Man 3’ at #14 All-Time

Wednesday Update: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Infinity War added $10.6 million domestically and $17.3 million internationally to its box office haul on Tuesday.

That brings the respective cumes to $472.0 million (remaining at #13 behind The Phantom Menace‘s $474.5 million) and $754.9 million, the latter of which puts Infinity War in the top 20 international grosses of all-time as it surpassed Captain America: Civil War ($745 million) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($742 million). All this before the pic’s China release on May 11.

Globally, Infinity War has amassed $1.2269 billion thus far and eclipses Iron Man ($1.215 billion) at #14 on the all-time chart.

The studio also reports that the film is now officially the highest grossing MCU release ever in the United Kingdom/Ireland with $72.5 million to date.

International territories break down as follows:

Country Cume to Date Tuesday, May 8 Gross